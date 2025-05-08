"Did he poop his pants again?" - NBA fans troll Paul Pierce over wheelchair shenanigans after Celtics prediction backfires

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce came through with his promise. Ahead of Game 2 between the Celtics and the New York Knicks, Pierce made a promise on his show "Speak," on FS1. Per the 2008 Finals MVP, he'd walk barefoot from his home to the studio if Boston loses in Game 2.

At first, he didn't have to worry since the Celtics built a 20-point lead. However, it became a nightmare when the final buzzer sounded and the Knicks were on top, 91-90, to steal another game on the road.

Later, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his house is 20 miles from the studio. But he kept his word and posted a video of himself accomplishing his promise. In the studio, he sat in a wheelchair, reminiscent of what happened to him in the 2008 Finals.

While most fans loved that he kept his word, others trolled him for being in a wheelchair again. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Did he poop his pants again?" a fan said.

"Lol ok the wheelchair is kind of funny," another fan" commented.

"Did he s**t himself walking over too?" one fan said.

However, other fans aren't convinced that the Hall of Famer walked to the studio.

"Show me any proof he walked that. Give me a step count screenshot or anything lol," a fan demanded.

"Bro walked for 2 blocks then had his driver pick him up 🤦‍♂️" another fan said.

"If you believe he walked more than one mile, I have a bridge for sale, cheap," one fan commented.

Heading into Game 3 for the Eastern Conference semifinals, Paul Pierce has not made any promises yet.

Paul Pierce promised not to make such a promise again

Paul Pierce reflected on his accomplishments as he made his way to Fox's lot. He recorded it by going live on Instagram and told his followers that he won't do anything similar.

"I'm never doing this again y'all," Pierce said. "I'm never putting no bet like this ever again."

As Pierce sat on the ground, he was asked about his thoughts on his seven-hour walk.

“I feel like I accomplished something great, dog. That was an accomplishment, at the end of the day.”

The 10-time All-Star said he hopes the Boston Celtics will draw inspiration from his performance and make a comeback in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 against the New York Knicks will be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Paul Pierce expects his former team to perform at a high level in front of a hostile crowd.

