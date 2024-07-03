"Did you shed tears when you caused KD to leave?" - NBA fans slam Draymond Green for his thoughts on Klay Thompson leaving Warriors

Draymond Green shared on his podcast that he was a little emotional following the departure of Klay Thompson. However, NBA fans slam the former Defensive Player of the Year for his "crocodile tears." Some even pointed at him as the real reason why the Golden State Warriors' "Big 3" era was ending.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward discussed Thompson leaving the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade. He revealed that he shed a "tear or two" thinking about the good times they had, including winning four NBA championships.

"The connection, the bond, even as far as all of us being mentioned together, that is forever. That will never change, but it's, I don't know. I haven't really been able to process the feelings. ... Earlier today, I think I might have dropped a couple tears, a tear or two, just kind of sitting there and thinking," Green said. [H/T Yahoo! Sports]

However, some NBA fans are not sold on Draymond Green's emotional reaction to Klay Thompson's departure. Others even called Green the real reason why the Golden State Warriors dynasty was over, mentioning what he did to Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole.

"Did you drop a couple tears when you caused KD to leave your team? Or when you punched a young player in the face in practice? Ultimately everything falls on you," one fan wrote.

"Wonder if he dropped tears when he had Poole traded for Chris Paul?" a fan asked.

"Warriors aren't the same anymore since you punched Poole bruh," another fan claimed.

Draymond Green's verbal disagreement with Kevin Durant might have led to his departure in 2019. Green punching Jordan Poole certainly had an effect on the Warriors and trading him for Chris Paul had disastrous results.

"After saying he didn't care that Klay Thompson unfollowed the Warriors on Twitter??? If he did cry tears they were crocodile tears," a fan commented.

"You should be crying. You're the reason this dynasty had to spilt up," another fan remarked.

"His hairline is out of order," one fan quipped.

Klay Thompson called Draymond Green to inform him of his decision

Klay Thompson knew that his time with the Golden State Warriors was over once the free agency started. Thompson called Draymond Green and Steph Curry to inform them of his decision to join the Dallas Mavericks to try and win another championship.

DraymonGreen shared the information on his podcast on Tuesday, saying that it started with small talk about life and their time together in the Bay Area. The former Defensive Player of the Year pretty much knew what Thompson called him and understood what was happening.

The Mavericks acquired Thompson via sign-and-trade, with Josh Green going to the Charlotte Hornets and the Warriors getting a couple of second-round picks.

