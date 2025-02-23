"Did you talk about my steals?" - Gleeful Luka Doncic asks Lakers coach JJ Redick if he raved about his defense

Luka Doncic shared a hilarious moment with coach JJ Redick after the LA Lakers' 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Doncic looked like his old self, finishing with 32 points as the Lakers snapped the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak.

Ad

According to Lakers beat reporter Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, Doncic was lifting weights in the hallway following the victory. Redick was coming off the postgame press conference, with "Luka Magic" asking him a silly question.

"Did you talk about my steals?," Doncic said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic finished with four steals on the night, adding to his 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. His defense was one of the reasons the Dallas Mavericks used to explain why they traded him on Feb. 2 to the LA Lakers.

The Mavs went after Anthony Davis, who's regarded a better defensive player than the Slovenian superstar. There was a belief that Doncic's body would eventually break down because of his conditioning, but it was Davis who got injured in his first game in a Dallas uniform on Feb. 8.

Ad

Doncic looked like his old self against the Denver Nuggets, hitting step-back 3-point shots, backing up in the pain and making silly passes. He had several outlet assists to LeBron James that electrified the Ball Arena crowd filled with Lakers fans.

"Finally feel like myself a little bit," Doncic said. "You know playing this game, this was all I love, so I'm just finally being myself a little bit, so that's why I was smiling the whole game."

Ad

Ad

Doncic didn't appear hobbled by his calf injury and even looked faster than in his three previous games for the Lakers. He was even jumping, challenging shots and taking it to the hole in his fourth game. He was also trash-talking with fans after hitting a tough 3-point shot in the second quarter.

Dirk Nowitzki explains why he was in Luka Doncic's first game as a Laker

Dirk Nowitzki explains why he was in Luka Doncic's first game as a Laker. (Photo: IMAGN)

On 96.7 The Ticket on Friday, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki explained why he flew to Los Angeles and watched Luka Doncic make his Lakers debut.

Ad

Nowitzki was with Doncic's family courtside to show his support for his friend and former teammate.

"We texted a bit, of course, I felt a little disappointed and sad for him, you know, I think he obviously didn’t see this coming," Nowitzki said.

"So he invited me to come out to his first game in L.A. and I felt like I had to support him. ... I wanted to be there for him. I wanted to be there for his family."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nowitzki played his entire career with the Mavericks, something Doncic also wanted to do. However, the new ownership had other plans that didn't sit well with the Dallas fanbase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.