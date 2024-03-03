"DID THAT MAN LICK HIS LIPS": NBA fans in shambles over Grizzlies assistant coach's weird stare down on Santi Aldama 

Santi Aldama was the center of attention after a clip of a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach weirdly staring down the forward went viral on social media. The incident occurred during the team's 107-100 OT loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the FedEx Forum on Saturday.

The first quarter saw Aldama lacing up his shoes near the baseline. One of the assistant coaches on the bench had an awkward stare at the player, who was oblivious to the whole thing. Fans weren't, though, and were quick to latch on to it.

"Did that man lick his lips?," one tweeted.

Another even called it diabolical.

"OH NAH😭😭😭😭😭 THIS IS THE MOST DIABOLICAL THING IVE EVER SEEN"

On the game front, Aldama had a field day with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Vince Williams Jr. also propped up 21 points coupled with eight rebounds. Rookie GG Jackson II came off the bench to drop 17 points. However, it wasn't enough to get past the Blazers, who rode on Anfernee Simons' 30-point performance.

Santi Aldama has been having a decent run this season

With the Memphis Grizzlies going through a forgettable injury-riddled season, there aren't a lot of bright spots to focus on. But those who have followed Santi Aldama will be pleased to see the forward have some good outings this season.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. missing out due to a quad injury, Aldama finds himself in the lineup and has been a good contributor on both ends. In his third season in the league, the Spaniard is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists — his best numbers in in the league in the last two seasons.

His shooting stroke and size make him a tough matchup for traditional power forwards. Saldama's known for his court vision and quick decision-making that enables him to facilitate ball movement and create more open looks for his teammates.

With the season done for the Grizzlies, who will miss a playoff berth, the focus will be on giving the role players significant time on the floor, so that they can be a better cohesive unit when the likes of Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Ja Morant return to the fold.

Up next, Santi Aldama and the Grizzlies play the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.