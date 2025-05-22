Did Tyrese Haliburton double-dribble on game-tying shot vs Knicks? Alternate angle of Pacers star's clutch shot explored

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was a thriller because of what Tyrese Haliburton did. The All-Star guard led the Indiana Pacers to a 138-135 overtime win over the New York Knicks to hold a 1-0 advantage. However, some fans suggested that Haliburton committed a violation before he stunned the crowd at Madison Square Garden.
Throughout the game, the Knicks had the lead and even increased it to 17 points. However, the Pacers never gave up as they mounted a comeback that led them to the final moments of the fourth quarter.
There was less than 10 seconds left, and Haliburton tried to shake Mikal Bridges off of him. New York had a 125-123 lead at that time. He forced a switch on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and dribbled to the 3-point arc to attempt a game-winning shot from deep.
The two-time All-Star hurled a last-second shot to potentially win the game. With a lucky bounce, the ball went through the hoop. Unfortunately for the Pacers, Haliburton's right foot was on the line, and his shot just forced overtime.
However, other fans said the Pacers guard committed a double-dribble violation before he shot the game-tying basket.
Looking at the slowed sequence, it shows that the Knicks' Bridges made contact with the ball with his finger when he was behind Haliburton. Take a look at the sequence in the video below.
It showed that Haliburton grabbed the ball with two hands. However, he lost control of it because Bridges tried to poke it away from the star guard. The 6-foot-5 guard regained possession, setting up the game-tying shot.
The video presented that Tyrese Haliburton did not double-dribble before the shot, and it was a clean sequence.
Game 1 of the ECF, which featured Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics, got a lot of attention
Viewership has been an issue for the NBA over the past years. Even Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, which featured the 2025 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, couldn't attract audiences. But things were different with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.
In Game 1, the contest between Indiana and New York averaged 6.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Scott Agness, a Pacers beat reporter, confirmed on Thursday on X.
According to Agness, Wednesday's bout was the most-watched conference finals game for the East since 2018. That year, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Boston Celtics.
Haliburton and the Pacers are running it back. Last year, they were in the conference finals but lost to the Celtics.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are making their first third-round appearance in 25 years, thrilling fans eager to see their team compete.
