  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Did Tyrese Haliburton double-dribble on game-tying shot vs Knicks? Alternate angle of Pacers star's clutch shot explored

Did Tyrese Haliburton double-dribble on game-tying shot vs Knicks? Alternate angle of Pacers star's clutch shot explored

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 22, 2025 22:53 GMT
Fact checking if Tyrese Haliburton double-dribbled against the Knicks (Image Source: IMAGN)
Fact checking if Tyrese Haliburton double-dribbled against the Knicks (Image Source: IMAGN)

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was a thriller because of what Tyrese Haliburton did. The All-Star guard led the Indiana Pacers to a 138-135 overtime win over the New York Knicks to hold a 1-0 advantage. However, some fans suggested that Haliburton committed a violation before he stunned the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Throughout the game, the Knicks had the lead and even increased it to 17 points. However, the Pacers never gave up as they mounted a comeback that led them to the final moments of the fourth quarter.

There was less than 10 seconds left, and Haliburton tried to shake Mikal Bridges off of him. New York had a 125-123 lead at that time. He forced a switch on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and dribbled to the 3-point arc to attempt a game-winning shot from deep.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two-time All-Star hurled a last-second shot to potentially win the game. With a lucky bounce, the ball went through the hoop. Unfortunately for the Pacers, Haliburton's right foot was on the line, and his shot just forced overtime.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, other fans said the Pacers guard committed a double-dribble violation before he shot the game-tying basket.

Looking at the slowed sequence, it shows that the Knicks' Bridges made contact with the ball with his finger when he was behind Haliburton. Take a look at the sequence in the video below.

Ad
Ad

It showed that Haliburton grabbed the ball with two hands. However, he lost control of it because Bridges tried to poke it away from the star guard. The 6-foot-5 guard regained possession, setting up the game-tying shot.

The video presented that Tyrese Haliburton did not double-dribble before the shot, and it was a clean sequence.

Game 1 of the ECF, which featured Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics, got a lot of attention

Viewership has been an issue for the NBA over the past years. Even Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, which featured the 2025 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, couldn't attract audiences. But things were different with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

Ad

In Game 1, the contest between Indiana and New York averaged 6.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Scott Agness, a Pacers beat reporter, confirmed on Thursday on X.

According to Agness, Wednesday's bout was the most-watched conference finals game for the East since 2018. That year, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Boston Celtics.

Ad

Haliburton and the Pacers are running it back. Last year, they were in the conference finals but lost to the Celtics.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are making their first third-round appearance in 25 years, thrilling fans eager to see their team compete.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications