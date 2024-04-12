"Did y’all make him a bobble head?" - NBA fans call out 76ers for unveiling petite Allen Iverson statue

Nicknamed "The Answer," Allen Iverson is recognized for his iconic career NBA career, especially with the 12 seasons he played with the Philadelphia 76ers. Finally, after the announcement of his 76ers statue back on March 1, 2024, it was finally unveiled outside of the team's practice facility. The statue was designed to mimic Iverson's patent crossover move that solidified his reputation in the league.

It was a surreal moment for the 11-time NBA All-Star as he couldn't resist showcasing his smile and some laughter with the crowd that flocked around him. Not every player receives a statue in their honor from the team they played for in their career, underscoring how special it was to see his own sculpture before him.

However, several NBA fans were not too pleased with what the Philadelphia 76ers created. They shared their strong reactions on X.

"Did ya'll make him a bobble head?" a fan said.

Meanwhile, X user Qbucks (qbucks4) was livid with how Allen Iverson's statue looked.

"Yo I know ya'll f***ing lying! Somebody needs to be arrested," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Xae (@xaekngofficial) mocked the statue's size and compared it to how big an MVP trophy is.

"That's not statue, that's an adult basketball league mvp trophy," the fan posted.

When it comes to feeling displeased, X user renji (@renji2k14) echoed this energy in the comments section as he felt that the 2001 MVP deserved more than what was made for his honor.

"This genuinely makes me mad he deserves way more than that," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Bibs (@BibsCorner) continued how fans were mocking the sculpture by comparing it to the size of a toy.

"Iverson immortalized as a toy soldier," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, X user Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) questioned if the Philadelphia 76ers organization even appreciated Allen Iverson the same way that he did.

"Do you guys hate him because what is this?" the fan asked.

Moreover, X user TTI (@TikTokInvestors) argued that the sculpture wasn't expensive to make to begin with.

"Bro that's a $30 statue," the fan posted.

Compared to how NBA statues usually look and with how much Allen Iverson did for the 76ers during his tenure with the team, the fans were expecting something that properly showcased how bigger Iverson was on the court compared to his actual size.

Allen Iverson got emotional with the unveiling of his statue outside the Philadelphia 76ers' practice facility

During the unveiling event of his statue, Allen Iverson got emotional during the press conference while showing his appreciation for the entire 76ers organization.

"When you think about the statue outside, that's a representation to ya'll people that helped me," Iverson said, "to everyone that played a part in my development, in my life. ... I just want to say all the right things and just want ya'll to know how much I appreciate ya'll. I promise myself I won't go do this but it is what it is."

The former Sixers superstar didn't focus much on what he did for the organization but instead commemorated everyone who helped him in his NBA journey.

In the 12 seasons he's played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Allen Iverson averaged 27.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.