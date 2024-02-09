“Didn’t break the 3pt record”: NBA fans mock Steph Curry’s 42-point night despite sinking 11 3s after horrendous game

Steph Curry, on the second night of the back-to-back, elevated the Golden State Warriors to a, 131-109 win over hosts Indiana Pacers on Thursday, extending the Warriors' win streak to three games.

The two-time MVP, after one of his worst performances, scoring in single digits and ending the game with nine points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, turned the page, notching a game-high 42 points against the Pacers.

NBA fans shared their reactions to the blowout win and Curry's overall performance, highlighting his stats and dishing out some criticism.

One fan said:

"Didn’t break the 3pt record"

Here are some of the other reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Curry logged 30 minutes on Thursday, not playing much in the fourth. He subbed in for Lester Quinones at the 8:06 minute mark of the fourth and did not score until the 4:23 minute mark with a 3-pointer, followed by another in less than 30 seconds to make it 11 3s on the night before getting subbed out at 3:11 left.

Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry take control of road trip series

After a disappointing 1-2 performance in their home games, the Warriors have won four of their five road games. Their only loss was to the Atlanta Hawks, 141-134, on Saturday, despite Curry scoring 60 points.

They have improved remarkably to a net 13.5 rating with averages of 121.3 offensive rating and 107.8 defensive rating. This could be attributed to Curry's overall impact and Jonathan Kuminga's resurgence.

Kuminga has averaged 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in this stretch on 55.9% shooting. Meanwhile, Curry has averaged 32.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 48.4% shooting.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors in their 127-104 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. On a night when Curry struggled to score nine points on 2-of-7 shooting, Wiggins ended with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block on 9-of-14 shooting.

Steph Curry is in a league of his own

Scoring 42 points and making 11 3-pointers against the Indiana Pacers, Curry extended his record for the most NBA games with at least nine 3-pointers made to 42. Damian Lillard is second with 13 such games.

He also moved up to 79 games with eight-plus 3-pointers, ranking first in the all-time record, with Lillard's 29 games coming second.

Curry has added five games to this list just this season against the Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Pacers.

