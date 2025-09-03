  • home icon
  • "Didn't change a lot": Jusuf Nurkic downplays Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact by claiming Bosnia's gameplan didn't change in Greece star's absence

"Didn't change a lot": Jusuf Nurkic downplays Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact by claiming Bosnia's gameplan didn't change in Greece star's absence

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:18 GMT
"Didn't change a lot": Jusuf Nurkic downplays Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact by claiming Bosnia's gameplan didn't change in Greece star's absence. [photo: @hellenicbf/IG, @eurobasket/IG]

The highly anticipated clash between Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bosnia and Herzegovina center Jusuf Nurkic did not happen on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo failed to get the green light to play after reportedly experiencing discomfort in his knee. Without the two-time MVP, Bosnia held on to win 80-77 in front of a pro-Greek crowd inside the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus.

After the game, Nurkic responded when asked if Antetokounmpo’s late scratch changed Bosnia’s game plan:

“I think it didn’t change a lot. We still had the same attachments to the defense or offense. Regardless who gonna play there, you have to have the same discipline. So, for most of the night we did have a lot of discipline, but we still have to be better not helping on shooters.”
Greece, after winning its first three games in Group C, already punched a ticket to the knockout stage. The team officials decided that they could rest Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of more important matchups in the 2025 EuroBasket. Thus, the Greeks forced the Milwaukee Bucks star to put him on the inactive list 30 minutes before tip-off against Bosnia.

Jusuf Nurkic might have seen only minimal changes in Bosnia’s game plan, but the Greeks sorely missed Antetokounmpo. Greece lost the points in the paint and rebounding battles with the 6-foot-11, ultra-athletic forward sitting on the bench. Greek shooters had trouble finding open spots without the “Greek Freak” commanding the attention of the opposing defense.

Still, Greece nearly overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence before falling to Bosnia.

Jusuf Nurkic filled up stat sheet against Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece

Jusuf Nurkic, named Player of the Game against Greece, and Bosnia’s frontline took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence on Tuesday. The Utah Jazz center anchored his team on both ends and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

Greece had trouble dealing with the “Bosnian Beast” in the paint. When he was not setting screens for rim attackers, Nurkic thrived in the bruising battles under the boards. He outmuscled his opponents for 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Bosnia repeatedly carved Greece behind Jusuf Nurkic’s pick-and-roll plays with naturalized point guard John Roberson. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greeks’ frontline had no one strong enough to keep Nurkic from carving space inside and still force Roberson into difficult shots.

Nurkic thought his team made minimal changes, but the Greeks could have used Antetokounmpo’s two-way impact.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
