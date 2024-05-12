“Didn't come to Cleveland for the weather." - Jaylen Brown warns Cavs after 13-point beatdown ahead of Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown, traveled to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Saturday night, May 11. They were motivated by a desire for redemption following a disappointing loss in Game 2 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Celtics, fueled by strong performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, clung to their lead in the late fourth quarter to secure a 106-93 victory over the Cavaliers. With this win, and having secured double-digit victories in all but two games this postseason, the Celtics now lead the series 2-1. The defeat also represented the Cavaliers' first home loss of the playoffs this spring.

Jaylen Brown spoke to the reporters present in the locker room after the game, addressing Boston's focus ahead of Game 4:

"We're not here to play around; we didn't come to Cleveland for the weather."

The guard had a remarkable outing, ending the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists with a steal and two turnovers. Brown's shooting was impressive, as he went 13 of 17 from the field, shooting at 76.5% efficiency. He sunk 2 of 3 from beyond the arc at 66.7%. However, he did miss both of his free throws.

How the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown dominated Game 3 on the road

Boston took an early lead, propelled by Tatum's rapid 12 points in the opening quarter. The Celtics appeared poised to widen their advantage throughout the first half, but Donovan Mitchell kept the Cavaliers competitive. Mitchell scored 23 of his total 33 points before halftime, making six 3-pointers.

His impressive step-back three in the last minute of the half left Derrick White floundering and ensured the Cavaliers trailed by fewer than 10 points at intermission.

In a last-ditch effort, the Cavaliers briefly reduced their deficit to single digits at the start of the fourth quarter, but it was too late. The Celtics quickly countered, thanks in part to a long-range three-pointer from Payton Pritchard, and sealed a 13-point victory without any trouble in the closing stretches.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Monday night in Cleveland. A victory there is crucial for the Cavaliers if they hope to remain competitive in the series. Such a win would make their Game 5 journey to Boston significantly more bearable. Without it, considering the Celtics' dominance throughout the season, the series might conclude earlier than anticipated.