"Didn’t deserve to get traded": Fans lose it over Anthony Davis' apparent snub of LeBron James in viral post-game video

On Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis faced his former team, the LA Lakers, for the first time since the high-profile trade on Feb. 2. Fans on X took notice of the post-game interaction of the 10-time NBA All-Star with his former teammates.
While much of the spotlight was on Luka Doncic playing for the first time as a visitor at American Airlines Center, fans also watched Anthony Davis closely.
"He didn’t deserve to get traded he still the bro," a fan posted.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"He got his ass traded, what do you expect," another fan wrote.
LeBron James caught strays from several fans, saying the four-time NBA champion had something to do with the blockbuster trade.
"Real ones know LeBron was behind the trade, it was so obvious," a fan tweeted.
"There’s just no way Lebron didn’t know AD was getting traded," another fan said.
However, several fans brushed off the alleged snub post-game. One account shared a clip of James and Davis' pre-game handshake.
"LeBron was being interviewed by the Spectrum SportsNet crew, stop trying to create fake beef clowns. This was them before the game," one fan posted.
"Bro they are cool and they’re friends lmfao, probably gonna chop it up in the back if anything," another fan wrote.
"He’s literally wearing brons shoes. They dapped multiple times. They will more than likely get dinner after the game from what I’ve heard," a fan tweeted.
Wednesday's game is not the first meeting between LA and Dallas following the trade. The Lakers had a 107-99 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 25. However, Davis was out with an injury.
Anthony Davis struggles in his first game against LeBron James and the Lakers
The LA Lakers came out on top in arguably the season's most anticipated game. They had a 122-97 road win against the Dallas Mavericks behind Luka Doncic's 45-point performance. Anthony Davis had a double-double, but it wasn't enough.
Davis finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. He shot just 5-for-13 (38.5%), missed two 3-point attempts and committed four turnovers.
Coming into the game, Dallas is 5-2 when Davis was playing. In seven games as a Maverick, the one-time NBA champion is averaging 20.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 45.5% shooting (26.1% from the 3-point line). His time with the Mavs has been plagued with injuries.
Anthony Davis hopes to steer his team to the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament. With two games remaining, Dallas will likely be the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.