"Didn’t Giannis fine tune his game more in America than he did overseas?? - 2x NBA champion calls out analyst for criticizing US model of basketball

The sudden rise of European talent in the NBA over the past decade and a half has been nothing short of meteroic. Giannis Antetokounmpo being right at the helm of this list is fitting.

There is a fast emergence of international players in the NBA right now. Players of American nationality are being cast aside when it comes to conversations regarding the best players.

Kevin Durant has been vocal on Twitter since the former NBA MVP's shock elimination from the 2022 NBA Playoffs. He has once again made headlines regarding his defense of the United States Model of Basketball.

Taking to the bird app, 'KD' responded to a user claiming the US model of basketball is broken in regards to youth skill development and focus on rankings.

Durant responded:

"Didn’t Giannis fine tune his game more in America than he did overseas??"

To be fair to Durant, the US model has continuously led to multiple 'MVP' caliber players gracing the league and striking fear into their opposition's hearts.

The latest talent pool even includes the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Zion Williams and many other such prospects.

The rise of the Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

The freak of nature, that is Giannis Antetekounmpo, wasn't always like this throughout his initial years in the NBA. This pure 'bully ball' and dominance wasn't asserted by the Greek Freak when he initially joined the league.

Giannis's rise is credited to the NBA Champion's hard work and dedication to developing his craft. A lot of credit, however, must be handed to those who have contributed to his continuous development throughout his nine-year career.

The first few years of Giannis's NBA career gave Milwaukee Bucks fans a glimpse of what the future was to come. The two-time NBA 'MVP', for what it's worth, has had a continuous model of development throughout his career so far.

Durant was a skinny teenager with scarce minutes and a limited arsenal in his bag. The dedication it took to improve his skill in each facet of the game is what makes him the sheer dominant force we see today.

The commitment and zeal led to the Greek amplifying his mid-range variance, free throws, and his three-point shot to an elite level this season. The overall growth overseen over a nine-year span so far has been nothing short of historic.

Giannis and the future of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Another historic season for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks was cut short. Their quest for championship status was denied prematurely at the hands of the Boston Celtics. A thrilling series saw the Celtics edge the Bucks in seven games.

However, the loss does not take anything away from what the 'Greek Freak' has accomplished this postseason.

Milwaukee's future still looks bright. With Khris Middleton's return next season, the Bucks can once again replicate their 2021 run and once again contend for the NBA Championship.

