"Didn’t just want to be here for a short stint": LeBron James intends to place another NBA championship in Lakers' cabinet

LeBron James isn’t content with winning one championship with the LA Lakers. As the 2023-24 season approaches, James expressed his desire to see more championship hardware displayed in the Lakers’ offices.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Lakers’ regular season kickoff on Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets, James said he joined the Lakers with the intention of winning.

“When I came here, I felt like I didn’t just want to be here for a short stint,” he said. “I came in with the notion that I wanted to help this franchise get back to the postseason…and be able to put another one of those Larry O'Brien trophies back in Jeanie Buss’ office. And I was able to do that."

James led the Lakers to the championship in 2020, averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in the finals. He also won the Finals MVP. But James isn’t satisfied with winning just one championship for the storied franchise.

“[I want to] move one of those Larry O’Brien trophies to the side and put another one up,” he added.

The Lakers stand as one of the most accomplished teams in NBA history, having secured 17 NBA championships, a record they share with the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James is motivated for Year 21

Heading into his 21st season, LeBron James stressed that his motivation remains as strong as ever, with the pursuit of a championship always lingering in his mind.

“I just think for one, it’s just my motivation to continue to be as great as I can be and solidify what I want to do in my career and still seeing that Larry O’Brien trophy in my mind on a daily basis,” he said.

“But also wanting to be legendary in this game and let my game speak for itself long after I’ve played,” he continued. “But this team has motivated me as well. Coming to practice every day, seeing the guys go to work every day, challenging each other, trying to get better every day. Implement what we want to do. And so, that’s been motivating as well.”

James could become the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. Last season, the Lakers star surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record and brought his career total to 38,652 regular-season points.

If he manages to play in 60 games this season, James, who has averaged 27.2 ppg in his career, will only need to average 22.46 ppg to become the first member of the 40,000-point club.

James also has the potential to become the first player in the league’s history to garner a 20th All-Star selection and secure a spot as a 20-time All-NBA member. He is currently tied with Abdul-Jabbar with 19