  "Didn't learn a damn thing from training with LeBron" - NBA fans react as Ben Simmons faces ultimatum to sign for minimum

"Didn't learn a damn thing from training with LeBron" - NBA fans react as Ben Simmons faces ultimatum to sign for minimum

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 04, 2025 23:57 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Ben Simmons' potential career path (Image Source: IMAGN)

NBA free agent guard-forward Ben Simmons faces a tough decision for his career. No team has shown interest in signing him since the start of the offseason. The New York Knicks were rumored to pursue him, but there's been no progress on a potential signing.

At this point in Simmons' career, he can't sign a massive contract like he had during his All-Star years. His decline is largely due to his current limited value. There's a high chance that the 6-foot-9 player will sign a veteran minimum deal if a team pursues him.

On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that the interest for Simmons among all NBA teams has been "lukewarm." Windhorst added that not many teams need a point guard. He mentioned veteran star Russell Westbrook as an example of a player who's still a free agent.

“The reality is, he’s looking at the minimum contract, which is still about $4 million for him this year. But he might be even forced to take a contract where he’s not guaranteed,” Windhorst said.

“At the end of the day, Ben Simmons’ stock has been falling dramatically for years and the fact that we’re in September, he doesn’t have a full-time, guaranteed job, I think speaks to that.”

After the update from the NBA insider, fans revealed their thoughts on Simmons' situation.

"Didnt learn a damn thing from training with Lebron 😭😭" a fan said.
"The downfall of Simmons must be studied for centuries to come," another fan said.
"From superstar to uncertain future 😬" one fan said.

Other fans were disappointed with how Simmons' career turned out.

"Simmons could have been the next Lamar Odom at a minimum. You wonder what's inside his head," someone commented.
"Ben Simmons' fall off is unreal 😢" a comment read.
"How is a guard with a 56% FG and a career 15.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.3 APG at this point at age 29?" a fan said on X.

Ben Simmons parts ways with NBA agent

Aside from the passive free agency, there have been rumors that Ben Simmons has been considering retirement. Following this, Marc Stein of the Stein Line reported on Thursday that the three-time All-Star has cut ties with his agent, Bernie Lee.

"As Ben Simmons decides his next career steps, I'm told Bernie Lee has notified @TheNBPA that he has formally removed himself from the union's ledger as Simmons' agent," Stein posted on X.

Lee became Simmons' agent in 2023, after the latter parted ways with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
