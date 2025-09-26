“Didn’t like physicality”: Dillon Brooks’ drops blunt assessment of new teammate Devin Booker’s shortcomings 3 years ago 

Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks will share a locker room for the first time this season after the Phoenix Suns acquired Brooks during the 2025 offseason. The two are set to be teammates after spending the past eight years competing against each other, facing off in 15 games.On media day, Brooks opened up about these battles with Booker. He reflected on how much Booker has grown over the years, highlighting that the shooting guard has become more comfortable dealing with Brooks’ physicality.“He makes plays, he's an offensive wizard, knows the game really well,” Brooks said. “He was a great challenge to guard. Different game than a lot of guys have. 3-level scorer. Tough to guard. Plays physical, but I knew that he didn't like physicality then. So I could play physical with him, but we're going to get through that this year for sure.”Since 2024, Dillon Brooks was tasked with guarding Devin Booker whenever the Suns faced the Rockets. In five games, Booker managed 26.2 points per contest. Considering Brooks’ reputation as one of the league’s toughest perimeter defenders, that scoring production sheds light on Booker’s ability to perform well even against elite defenses.Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker hashed out their difference following blockbuster tradeDuring Dillon Brooks’ stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, he locked horns with Devin Booker many times, but one matchup stood out.On April 1, 2022, at FedEx Forum, the two were talking trash all night. Things escalated in the third quarter when Booker hit an and-1 jumper after Brooks fouled him. Booker immediately turned to Brooks with strong words, but officials deemed he went too far and gave him a technical foul.Their duels have been fiery for years, but things changed once the Suns landed Brooks in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. Brooks made sure to address it immediately after the deal was confirmed. He explained how the two have been working to turn their past tension into chemistry.“I called him right when the trade was done,” Brooks said. “Being in constant communication all the time. Going out, getting dinner, being in Flagstaff with the team. Being two layers that are together, not separate.” The duo is expected to lead the Phoenix Suns and is set to co-exist in the starting lineup.