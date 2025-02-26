"Didn't wanna dap up AD" - Fans react as LeBron James walks off the court with game still going on

LeBron James had a huge fourth quarter in the LA Lakers' 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. James scored 16 of his 27 points in the final period, but some fans noticed he exited the game while there was still time on the clock.

Ad

With less than five seconds left, Luka Doncic got the used game ball to commemorate his first matchup against his former team following the shocking trade that sent him to Hollywood. Cameras then pan to "The King" making his exit to the tunnel before the buzzer sounded.

Doncic dropped his first triple-double as a Laker, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, adding three steals and two blocks. James, on the other hand, finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as the Lakers improved to 35-21 for the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers fans were happy to see their team get the win, but some people online were not thrilled to see LeBron James leave the court before the final buzzer. Others even claimed that James didn't show sportsmanship by dapping up the Dallas Mavericks, including former teammate Anthony Davis.

"Didn't wanna dap up AD wow @KingJames," a fan tweeted.

"Not saying what up to AD… Interesting," one fan claimed.

Ad

"He ain't f*cking with Max, AD and Kyrie," another fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While fans are free to speculate about LeBron James' reasons for leaving the game early and not greeting the opposing team, "The King" did interact with his former teammates before and during the game. Some fans also pointed out that it was Luka Doncic's night as he faced off against his former team.

"LeBron walked off early just to let Luka have his moment after the game," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Gave Luka his moment," one fan commented.

"Probably had to use the restroom. He is human just like us," another fan claimed.

It's not the first time LeBron has done something like this, and it's not the first time fans were upset with his actions. He was possibly tired after playing 37 minutes as a 40-year-old.

LeBron James made history in Lakers' win over Mavs

According to StatMuse, LeBron James passed former teammate Ray Allen for the most games with at least one made 3-point shot. James went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, which was his 1,148th game with one made from three.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While not known as a shooter early in his career, James developed his jumpshot and has become one of the all-time leaders in 3-point makes. He's currently seventh on the all-time list and could pass Reggie Miller later this season. He just needs at least 33 3-point shots to crack into the Top 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback