"Diet starts next Monday" - Draymond Green wins over wife Hazel Renee with special gesture but with one condition

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, shared her husband's special gesture on Instagram. The actress posted an image of a gift box sent by Green as he traveled to Arizona with the Warriors to face the Phoenix Suns. The center's thoughtful act earned his wife's love and adoration, although it did come with one condition.

The stipulation set by Green seemed to be a part of his loving gesture as Hazel Renne took to Instagram to share an image of the gift set. She also shared Draymond Green's message on the greeting card as the gift she received seemed to be a box of snacks from Edible Arrangements:

"Just because I love you and I know you love these. Diet starts next Monday," the message from Green read.

Despite the dietary condition posed by Green, Reene had a loving reaction to her husband's gesture as he seemingly won her over with the thoughtful gift:

"Him and I can never be serious about anything. "he knows my weakness." By the way these are the best in zee world!! (debate ya mama not me!)," she wrote evidently pleased by her partner's gesture.

Renne also sent her well wishes to her husband for his game against the Phoenix Suns as she captioned the story with another message:

"I love you @money23green Have a Fire Game" she expressed lovingly.

Hazel Renne responds to her husband Draymond Green's loving gesture (Credits: @lovehazelrenee Instagram)

The actress' well wishes seemed to come in handy for Green and the Warriors as they kept their playoff push alive with a 133-95 win at Footprint Center.

Draymond Green receives huge "defensive" praise from his coach, Steve Kerr, as the Warriors batter the Phoenix Suns

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green received huge praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr as they beat the Phoenix Suns last night. The Golden State Warriors are currently in the race to finish No. 3 in the Western Conference standings and took a step closer last night with Draymond Green putting in a massive defensive performance.

Speaking to TNT reporter Lauren Jbara about Green's "defensive" performance during half-time, Kerr expressed his admiration for his center:

"He's the smartest defensive player I've ever seen," he said.

Kerr's high praise stemmed from Green's strategic defensive decisions during the first half, which kept the Suns from scoring at will. Recording 24 and 19 points in the first half, the center continued that performance in the second half as the Suns recorded 18 points in the third.

The Golden State Warriors continued their push for third place as they battered the Suns with a dominant display. Defending them to a score of 95, the Warriors returned and scored 133 points themselves, earning a huge victory in the process.

