"Different places right now": LeBron James finally breaks silence on relationship with Drake amid famous beef rumors straining decade long friendship

A lot has happened since the LeBron James and Drake beef started. While the Canadian singer has dissed the LA Lakers star one more than one occasion, especially during his concerts, James has never vocally addressed their beef until Thursday.

The four-time NBA champion finally addressed the beef in an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman. The journalist asked about the "status" of their relationship during the interview and James clarified that, irrespective of what happened, he will always have respect for Drake.

"Always wish him the best," James said. "Obviously, [we're] at different right now. He is doing his thing, I'm doing mine. But it's always love for sure."

The beef seemingly started when LeBron James, along with other NBA stars, attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles. The Lakers star was seen dancing to Lamar's "Not Like Us" song. Moreover, before the USA vs. Serbia

