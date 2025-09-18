  • home icon
  "Different places right now": LeBron James finally breaks silence on relationship with Drake amid famous beef rumors straining decade long friendship

"Different places right now": LeBron James finally breaks silence on relationship with Drake amid famous beef rumors straining decade long friendship

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:37 GMT
LeBron James finally breaks silence on relationship with Drake

A lot has happened since the LeBron James and Drake beef started. While the Canadian singer has dissed the LA Lakers star one more than one occasion, especially during his concerts, James has never vocally addressed their beef until Thursday.

The four-time NBA champion finally addressed the beef in an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman. The journalist asked about the "status" of their relationship during the interview and James clarified that, irrespective of what happened, he will always have respect for Drake.

"Always wish him the best," James said. "Obviously, [we're] at different right now. He is doing his thing, I'm doing mine. But it's always love for sure."

The beef seemingly started when LeBron James, along with other NBA stars, attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles. The Lakers star was seen dancing to Lamar's "Not Like Us" song. Moreover, before the USA vs. Serbia

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
