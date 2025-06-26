Dillon Brooks accuses ex-girlfriend Heather Andrews of cutting off his fingers amid “emotionally abusive” relationship: Report

Phoenix Suns-bound Dillon Brooks has reportedly accused his ex-girlfriend, Heather Andrews, of emotionally abusive behaviour and threats. The Canadian international has filed a request for a restraining order for the mother of his two children.

On Thursday, TMZ reported the news in an article. According to the publication, Brooks alleged that Andrews made violent threats against him, hacked into his social media accounts, and damaged his property.

He revealed that the threats included various ways Andrews would use to hurt him personally or professionally.

"I’ll have someone cut each one of your f***ing little fingers off one by one … So you can never play basketball LOL… And actually now I understand why people are racist," Andrews allegedly wrote.

Dillon Brooks also accused the mother of his two daughters of threatening to hurt his mother. Last year, Andrews had obtained a temporary restraining order against the Canadian international on the grounds of alleged harassment and threats.

Now, Brooks is sharing his side of the story and has decided to take action. Dillion Brooks and Heather Andrews met each other in a Los Angeles nightclub in 2018. They soon began dating, and in 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Mila.

The Canadian international revealed that the 'emotional abuse' started shortly after Andrews became pregnant with his first child. The aggressive behaviour increased when she became pregnant with his second child. Brooks' daughters are five years and two years old, respectively.

On Sunday, Dillon Brooks was traded to the Phoenix Suns along with Jalen Green and some draft capital in exchange for Kevin Durant. The trade will take effect on July 6th.

Dillon Brooks responds with love to Rockets teammate's gratitude after getting traded to the Suns

Dillon Brooks responded to his Rockets teammate, Fred VanVleet's gratitude with a loving response. On Tuesday, VanVleet shared a monochrome picture of himself sharing the court with Brooks, with it a heartfelt message in the caption.

"boo sum💪🤝real warrior thank you for shifting this culture with me," he wrote.

Brooks reshared VanVleet's story on his Instagram account and wrote a one-word response.

"Brothers🤝" Brooks wrote.

Brooks responds to Fred VanVleet's gratitude on his IG story. (Credits: @dillonbrooks24/Instagram)

The Canadian international played two seasons as a Houston Rocket. He became an important player for the Rockets' young core and started in all the games he played. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season on 42.9% shooting from the field.

