NBA players have been dealing with a lot of inconsistent refereeing all season long, and they've had just about enough of it. Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks recently expressed his feelings towards the referees and how it's affecting his game. Brooks is a physically active player who now has to hold back just to avoid getting into foul trouble.

"They're picking on me every night," Brooks said. "Can't play my game. Not letting me play physical enough. It's every night, and I don't appreciate it."

What pushed Dillon Brooks to become upset was when he was called for a flagrant foul on Sunday night. The Memphis Grizzlies went up against the Phoenix Suns and suffered a close 112-110 loss. The violation was called when Brooks defended Cameron Johnson late in the second quarter. Apparently, Johnson was hit in the face, but Brooks wasn't sure if he even fouled his opponent.

Brooks even consulted with Ja Morant to clarify if he had really committed a foul on that play. To his surprise, the referees called a flagrant-1, which infuriated the Grizzlies forward. What a way to celebrate his 27th birthday.

Looking back at when NBA superstar LeBron James called out the referees on social media

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

Earlier this month, LeBron James ranted about how the NBA referees have been making bad calls the entire season. James said he found it puzzling that officials act as though they can't determine the appropriate violation call for each play. He openly expressed his displeasure with the referees and demanded that the association take action.

LeBron James @KingJames twitter.com/ProvideContext… Letting Go @ProvideContext



What NBA is basically doing, is 2 days in a row, altering their own definition of the rules, their own guidelines to tell the fans to “believe them” instead of our own eyes on Game Deciding Plays!



How is this not a Huge Scandal?



🤨 twitter.com/ProvideContext… This must be MUCH BIGGER STORY than it is.What NBA is basically doing, is 2 days in a row, altering their own definition of the rules, their own guidelines to tell the fans to “believe them” instead of our own eyes on Game Deciding Plays!How is this not a Huge Scandal? This must be MUCH BIGGER STORY than it is.What NBA is basically doing, is 2 days in a row, altering their own definition of the rules, their own guidelines to tell the fans to “believe them” instead of our own eyes on Game Deciding Plays!How is this not a Huge Scandal?🤨 twitter.com/ProvideContext… And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad! And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad! 💜💛👑 twitter.com/ProvideContext…

"And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad!"

One controversial example would be when the LA Lakers lost by one point against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 15. In the final seconds of the game, there was a 1-on-1 matchup between Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook. The explosive point guard had the opportunity to win the game for the Lakers but ended up getting fouled in the process. However, the refs never called for a violation.

There was even a video posted on Twitter showing exactly how Westbrook was fouled by Embiid.

Letting Go @ProvideContext Regardless of how you feel about Russ,

If you don’t think that this was as clear of a foul as it gets - then you’re lying. Period.



For NBA to come out & shamelessly lie 2 games in a row against the Lakers? Why is NBA trying to make sure Lakers lose?



. Regardless of how you feel about Russ,If you don’t think that this was as clear of a foul as it gets - then you’re lying. Period. For NBA to come out & shamelessly lie 2 games in a row against the Lakers? Why is NBA trying to make sure Lakers lose?. https://t.co/oQFX0U3q7z

"This is why players don’t try to drive to win the game because the Refs always swallow their whistle"

EB @EB_Asbr @ProvideContext This is why players don’t try to drive to win the game because the Refs always swallow their whistle @ProvideContext This is why players don’t try to drive to win the game because the Refs always swallow their whistle

"The nba is not trying to make anyone lose the refs just suck and they will not admit it. Every team gets screwed fans think its just their team."

Eddie (parohdee) @realeddiemarin @ProvideContext The nba is not trying to make anyone lose the refs just suck and they will not admit it. Every team gets screwed fans think its just their team. @ProvideContext The nba is not trying to make anyone lose the refs just suck and they will not admit it. Every team gets screwed fans think its just their team.

Not only has the NBA begun to take notice, but now even the fans are.

Poll : 0 votes