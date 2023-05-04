Dillon Brooks' agent slams Shams Charania for report, calls him 'weirdo,' 'leader of attacking players'

Last Tuesday, Dillon Brooks found himself trending again as The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted that Brooks' future with the Grizzlies was in jeopardy as they have no plans of bringing him back under any circumstances.

Following Charania's tweet, the media and the online world got into a frenzy as they started debating a lack of ethical practice being displayed by the Grizzlies organization towards Dillon Brooks' situation. In response to the tweet, Brooks' agent, Mike George, tweeted his frustration with how Charania broke the news:

"Shams Charania, the leader of spreading false news and attacking players," George tweeted. "Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. Weirdo."

With Brooks' situation in Memphis getting even more complicated along with the poor choice of words thrown at him, he might possibly find himself on a different team next season due to a poor level of play in the regular season and postseason along with a much-needed roster reconstruction on the Grizzlies' end.

In the regular season, Dillon Brooks' numbers went down compared to how well he performed last season. He finished the season averaging 14.3 points on 39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from three-point range, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

As his regular season numbers went down, so too did his postseason numbers compared to his previous postseason run. In a first-round series matched up against the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 10.5 points on 31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from three-point range, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

His subpar level of play on the court didn't do him any favors from all the trash-talking he did before the first-round meeting against LeBron James' Lakers even began. After Brooks could not back his words up, he decided to skip media interviews after games, resulting in a $25,000 fine courtesy of the NBA as it violated league regulations regarding media access.

Grizzlies organization regarding news on Dillon Brooks' situation

ESPN's Tim Macmahon spoke on Howdy Partners regarding the reaction that the Grizzlies organization had following the news on Brooks' future with the team.

From the Grizzlies' point-of-view, they did not want that angle to be thrown at Dillon Brooks as they were focused on roster reconstruction so that they could have a chance at competing and making a deep playoff run next year.

With the poor choice of words now out in the world for everyone to see, it'll be interesting to see how this situation develops for Brooks and the Grizzlies as the organization can't help but find itself amidst numerous controversies on and off the court this season.

