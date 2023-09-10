“Dillon Brooks is Austin Reaves' father” - NBA fans felicitate Dillon Brooks as he drops 39 points to sink USA in bronze medal game

After the disappointment of the loss against Germany, Team USA might have had their eyes set on redemption against Canada, but forever villain Mr. Dillon Brooks had other plans.

As the North American powerhouses faced off for 3rd place, the public sentiment was expecting a performance worthy of their caliber from Team USA, but it was an NBA talent setting the tone for Canadian glory in this match-up.

Dillon Brooks has been a divisive figure in the NBA for some time and his antics with the Memphis Grizzlies had set him up as a "villain" and a "troll" in NBA circles.

But, on a day when Canadian basketball needed a hero other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett, the newly-signed Houston Rockets wing delivered a shooting clinic.

Brooks scored 39 as he led Team Canada to a 127-118 win in an overtime thriller against Team USA. Generally known as a streaky shooter at best, Brooks had a career night from long range, hitting 7 threes in regulation, more than the Team USA starters combined.

This performance has truly sent NBA social circles into a frenzy. Dillon Brooks is the trending name amid the fandom and this time, for all the right reasons. The moniker of "Austin Reaves' father" has also come Brooks' way after outplaying the Lakers star the way he did on the occasion of the FIBA World Cup's bronze medal fixture.

The crowd at Manila was lapping it up as Brooks served up the entertainment in platters. It just had to be Dillon Brooks hammering the last nail in Team USA's coffin after all the drama of the past year.

Dillon Brooks' 39-point game is tied 1st for most points in a game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Dillon Brooks scored a tournament-high 39 points against Team USA

Brooks' 39-piece tied Rondae Hollis Jefferson's effort against New Zealand and Karl Anthony Towns' effort against Puerto Rico for the highest-scoring individual performances in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Dillon Brooks would be one to say that his effort certainly warrants greater value compared to RHJ's and KAT's as his 39-piece came in the third-place game against NBA DPOY Jaren Jackson and Team USA.

What this also does is validate the Houston Rockets who paid quite a big cheque to secure his services despite there not being much reported competition to attain his services. Maybe it is the FIBA version of Brooks that turns up to training camp and helps the Rockets take the next step to success as they reach a crucial stage in their post-James Harden rebuild.

For now, "Austin Reaves' father' might just want to be in the moment though, having guided his country to third-place over their mighty neighbors at international basketball's biggest stage.