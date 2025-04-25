Dillon Brooks calls out Draymond Green while brushing off 'dirty' allegations on Amen Thompson

Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy. Throughout his career, the four-time NBA champion has been accused of being a dirty player on several occasions. On the heels of a controversial play during Game 2 that saw Jimmy Butler fall out of the air and injure his pelvis, Amen Thompson and Green were on the receiving end of criticism.

Some believe that Thompson undercut Butler, causing him to hit the floor. Others, like Dillon Brooks, believe that the blame actually belongs to Green, who he says pushed Thompson into Butler.

Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Brooks spoke with reporters on Friday, where he defended his teammate while aiming at Green for his role in the play that injured Butler.

"I think the dirty player is Draymond giving him a little push," Brooks said. "That's regular basketball players do. ... Stuff happens. ... We hope Jimmy can get better."

While some blamed Thompson for Butler's injury, others blame Green. Moreover, other fans, like former NBA guard turned analyst Tim Legler, believe that Thompson tripped, and the whole play was one big accident.

Check out the clip below and decide for yourself:

Draymond Green wins the NBA's 2024-25 Hustle Award after missing out on Defensive Player of the Year

On Friday, ahead of Game 3 in the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series, Draymond Green was announced as the recipient of the 2024-25 NBA Hustle award.

The award, started in 2017, is given to players who make contributions that don't appear on the box score. Last year, former Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won the award, following back-to-back years where guard Marcus Smart was awarded.

Green was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, with signs pointing to him, Evan Mobley and Dyson Daniels all being in a tight race.

Mobley won the award, while Daniels, who set the league record for most steals per game, finished second and Green finished third.

Green and the Warriors will play Game 3 of their first-round series against the Rockets on Saturday, followed by Game 4 on Monday. The series will then return to Houston for Game 5, with Golden State hosting a potential Game 6 if one is required.

