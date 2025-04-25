Dillon Brooks calls out Draymond Green while brushing off 'dirty' allegations on Amen Thompson

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 25, 2025 21:53 GMT
Dillon Brooks calls out Draymond Green while defending Amen Thompson against allegations of being a dirty player (Image credit: Imagn)
Dillon Brooks calls out Draymond Green while defending Amen Thompson against allegations of being a dirty player (Image credit: Imagn)

Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy. Throughout his career, the four-time NBA champion has been accused of being a dirty player on several occasions. On the heels of a controversial play during Game 2 that saw Jimmy Butler fall out of the air and injure his pelvis, Amen Thompson and Green were on the receiving end of criticism.

Ad

Some believe that Thompson undercut Butler, causing him to hit the floor. Others, like Dillon Brooks, believe that the blame actually belongs to Green, who he says pushed Thompson into Butler.

Ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, Brooks spoke with reporters on Friday, where he defended his teammate while aiming at Green for his role in the play that injured Butler.

"I think the dirty player is Draymond giving him a little push," Brooks said. "That's regular basketball players do. ... Stuff happens. ... We hope Jimmy can get better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

While some blamed Thompson for Butler's injury, others blame Green. Moreover, other fans, like former NBA guard turned analyst Tim Legler, believe that Thompson tripped, and the whole play was one big accident.

Check out the clip below and decide for yourself:

Ad

Draymond Green wins the NBA's 2024-25 Hustle Award after missing out on Defensive Player of the Year

On Friday, ahead of Game 3 in the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series, Draymond Green was announced as the recipient of the 2024-25 NBA Hustle award.

The award, started in 2017, is given to players who make contributions that don't appear on the box score. Last year, former Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won the award, following back-to-back years where guard Marcus Smart was awarded.

Ad
Ad

Green was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, with signs pointing to him, Evan Mobley and Dyson Daniels all being in a tight race.

Mobley won the award, while Daniels, who set the league record for most steals per game, finished second and Green finished third.

Green and the Warriors will play Game 3 of their first-round series against the Rockets on Saturday, followed by Game 4 on Monday. The series will then return to Houston for Game 5, with Golden State hosting a potential Game 6 if one is required.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications