"Dillon Brooks is a dum****": Fans react to Rockets forward's ejection with 38 seconds left in the game

Dillon Brooks' latest ejection occurred tonight during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks. In the late stages of the fourth quarter, with 38 seconds remaining, referee Bill Kennedy ejected Brooks for his unsportsmanlike behavior. Throughout the game, Brooks had been vocal with the referees, and his actions ultimately culminated in his ejection in the final minutes of the match.

Despite his ejection, Dillon Brooks had a solid game. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and a single assist, contributing to the Rockets' efforts.

However, the Rockets ultimately fell to the Bucks, with the final score of 128-119. The defeat marks another setback for the Rockets, who have been struggling to maintain their momentum after a recent winning streak.

Dillon's on-court behavior has made him popular in the NBA, but it often works against him. On Sunday, Khris Middleton had his number in the fourth quarter, leading Dillon to react in such a way that resulted in his ejection.

Dillon Brooks' suspensions in 2023 and their impact on the Rockets

Dillon Brooks has faced several suspensions this season, which have affected the Rockets in various ways. Some of the notable suspensions include:

A preseason ejection against the Memphis Grizzlies, where Brooks was issued a flagrant-2 foul for a questionable shot on Daniel Theis, resulting in a $25,000 fine. Although the incident occurred during a preseason match, it set a concerning tone for Brooks' behavior in his new team.

The 27-year-old is known to vent his frustration on those officiating, as seen in his recent comments on the Lakers-Rockets incident involving LeBron James and Ime Udoka. His outspoken nature and criticism of the referees have led to further scrutiny of his actions and behavior on the court.

Despite the suspensions and incidents, Brooks has shown his value to the Rockets, contributing to the team's success with his aggressive play and scoring abilities. He has been instrumental in the Rockets' recent winning streak, and his presence on the court has been a significant factor in their games.

While his aggressive play and scoring abilities have been valuable to the team's success, his behavior and interactions with officials have led to suspensions and criticism.

The Rockets will need to find a balance between maintaining their team's momentum and addressing the concerns surrounding Brooks' behavior to ensure a successful season.