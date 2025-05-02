Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib declares herself a "spa connoisseur" while enjoying scenic brief reset

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks' girlfriend, Mirna Habib, took to Instagram to declare herself a “spa connoisseur”. Habib shared pictures of her time at the spa as she went on to claim that she visits the spa at least three times a week.

“I really am a spa connoisseur. Atleast 3x a week…how else can I know them all off my list.” Habib wrote.

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend declares herself a spa connoisseur

Dillon Brooks has been with Mirna Habib for a while now, though the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, as the couple keeps things private. Habib and Brooks have made it a point to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, it is not a complete secret as Habib is the only person Brooks follows on Instagram.

Before dating Mirna Habib, the Houston Rockets forward was married to Heather Andrews, with whom he shares two daughters, Mila and Luna. Brooks and Andrews separated in 2023 following a public divorce that made headlines all over social media.

Brooks is coming off a stellar regular season for the Rockets. He made 75 appearances, recording 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, and has been a leader for them on the defensive end.

He has also been key in the playoffs, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists against the Golden State Warriors. The 29-year-old scored 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting to make it 3-2 against the Dubs in Game 5. Game 6 against the Golden State will kick off from Chase Center on Friday.

"My hayati": Dillon Brooks wrote a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Mirna Habib on her birthday

While Brooks and Habib prefer to keep things low-key and stay out of the spotlight, the Houston Rockets star did not hold back while wishing his girlfriend on her birthday back in December. Brooks took to Instagram and shared pictures of Habib and wrote:

“The most silly playful person I know. That's why I love you. Happy Birthday My Hayati."

Dillon Brooks' message to Mirna Habib on her birthday

Brooks called Habib “My hayati,” which translates to my life. From the looks of it, the Rockets forward’s reputation as a villain is restricted to the court. In his personal life and with his girlfriend, the 29-year-old seems to be something else entirely.

