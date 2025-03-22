Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib shares chilled-out selfie with Rockets star following hilarious courtside fall

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend, Mirna Habib, shared a selfie with the Houston Rockets star following his hilarious on-court fall during their road matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday. Habib posted on Instagram a few hours after the game's conclusion and shared a chilled-out selfie with Brooks that featured the couple sunbathing.

Mirna Habib shares chilled-out selfie with Rockets star following hilarious courtside fall (Image: @babymirnz/IG)

Dillon Brooks experienced instant karma on Friday when he fell backward in the middle of the court while trash-talking Heat fans during the first quarter of the matchup. Brooks was backpedaling to the defensive side after getting his third bucket on a three-of-three roll when the hilarious moment occurred.

Friday's game ended with the Houston Rockets extending their win streak to nine after defeating the Miami Heat 102-98 on the road. Following his on-court fall, Dillon Brooks shot just 1-of-8 to record 11 points, one rebound and three steals in the game.

With the victory, the Rockets concluded their two-game road trip and will take on the Denver Nuggets next at home on Sunday.

3-time NBA champ hilariously predicts Dillon Brooks' plans after retirement

Ahead of the Rockets-Heat matchup on Friday, three-time NBA champion Danny Green humorously speculated about what he saw fit for Dillon Brooks after he retired from the NBA.

During the "NBA on TNT Pregame Show," Green, alongside John Wall, acknowledged how Brooks' beefing with LeBron James is what put him on the radar. Given the Rockets forward's on-court antics, Green felt that Brooks could be a perfect fit for the WWE after he retires from basketball.

"When Dillon [Brooks] is done playing basketball, I could see him in the WWE," Green said. "He knows how to sell some tickets. He knows how to get a match going and people want to see it. ... Because of what he was doing and trying to mess with LeBron (James)."

WWE, a professional wrestling organization, is famous for characters fighting each other choreographically in the ring to entertain fans. However, at 29, Dillon Brooks probably has many years left in the NBA before he would consider any such retirement plans.

So far in the season, Brooks is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 forward is shooting 42.1% from the field, including 39.0% from beyond the arc, as the Houston Rockets stand second in the Western Conference with a 46-25 record.

