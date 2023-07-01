Dillon Brooks potentially signing with Kyrie Irving and the Mavs has sent the fans into a frenzy- "It’s so over for them"

Dillon Brooks could end up on the Dallas Mavericks alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in free agency. The latest reports by Bally Sports' insider Brand "Scoop B" Robinson suggest that Brooks and the Mavs have a mutual interest. Robinson also reported that Brooks sees a good fit in Dallas and reckons he can get along with Kyrie.

The two controversial players had an awkward exchange after a regular-season game last year where Kyrie presumably refused to accept Brooks' jersey in exchange for his. Brooks got brutally mocked online for the disrespect. However, Irving cleared the air that he didn't realize the situation at the moment, saying he would get the former Grizzlies forward's jersey next time.

Kyrie on not taking Dillon Brooks' jersey in postgame swap: "I'll probably get it next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, my thought process-wise."Via @GrantAfseth Kyrie on not taking Dillon Brooks' jersey in postgame swap: "I'll probably get it next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, my thought process-wise."Via @GrantAfseth | @MavericksDB https://t.co/qHhJjA9lg3

Apart from this incident, both players have had their fair share of issues on and off the court. Brooks' overconfident personality, Irving's off-court distractions and the failure to win with potent squads over the past few years have overshadowed their positives.

Due to these reasons, fans weren't convinced about Dillon Brooks' fit with the Dallas Mavericks. Here's one of the reactions to Robinson's report:

"It’s so over for them"

More reactions followed:

Insight Wagers 💡 @InsightWagers @LegionHoops @ScoopB He'd be a good fit defensively yes. That's what the Mavericks need but I don't think he fits them from a cultural stand point unless he changes. Kyrie Luka all these guys grind and stay humble kind of. Brooks bummy asf acting like a star @LegionHoops @ScoopB He'd be a good fit defensively yes. That's what the Mavericks need but I don't think he fits them from a cultural stand point unless he changes. Kyrie Luka all these guys grind and stay humble kind of. Brooks bummy asf acting like a star

BIG MEL ♚ @BIGMEL____ @LegionHoops @ScoopB Nahhh it won’t work he can’t shoot mavs want real shooters. Not somebody that talk more than they play force him to the g league or overseas work on his game so he can focus. But right now he’s is not a fit for the mavs don’t need that drama. @LegionHoops @ScoopB Nahhh it won’t work he can’t shoot mavs want real shooters. Not somebody that talk more than they play force him to the g league or overseas work on his game so he can focus. But right now he’s is not a fit for the mavs don’t need that drama.

prez @staypressedd @LegionHoops @ScoopB Ngl they need his defense, he just needs to shoot only when he’s open but that’s a big ask @LegionHoops @ScoopB Ngl they need his defense, he just needs to shoot only when he’s open but that’s a big ask

kap @hopefulmetsfan @LegionHoops @ScoopB Dillon Brooks was awful last year - forgot how to shoot and even defensively wasn’t great @LegionHoops @ScoopB Dillon Brooks was awful last year - forgot how to shoot and even defensively wasn’t great

Dallas Mavericks could use Dillon Brooks to cover for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's lack of defense

One of the biggest knocks on the Dallas Mavericks superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is their lack of defense. Doncic is below par. Meanwhile, Irving is a respectable defender. However, the latter struggles heavily due to his lack of size, especially against bigger guards.

The Mavericks didn't have the personnel to cover their deficiencies, so adding solid pesky defensive players could help them go a long way. Signing Dillon Brooks at around $12 to $15 million a year makes sense for the Mavs. His poor shooting efficiency is an issue, but the Mavs have enough options offensively to cover that.

Luka and Kyrie alone produced nearly 30 points apiece a night. Brooks can be handy, too, on nights when he gets going. He can score in different ways and easily give 10 points a night, at least if needed.

Dillon Brooks won't have many responsibilities to create his own shot like he had to during his time with Memphis. He even handled the rock when Ja Morant played off the ball and Tyus Jones was on the bench.

Brooks wouldn't have to deal with that workload with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the backcourt for Dallas.

