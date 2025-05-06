Once again, Dillon Brooks tried to rattle the Golden State Warriors. Once again, the Warriors got the last laugh.

Brooks' feud with Steve Kerr's team dates back to his days with the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately for him, he hasn't necessarily backed up the talk.

That's why Draymond Green didn't waste a chance to dunk on him while he was still down.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the four-time NBA champion didn't hold back on Brooks, ripping him for playing poorly and going as far as to say that nobody even respected him:

"Dillon Brooks ran off the court," Green said.

"Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series, in large part because nobody on the court respects you," Green said. "So, anything you do, the way it's going to be looked at, the way it's going to be received— it ain't beneficial to your team when you're trying to win championships."

Green then added that this was just Dillon Brooks' nature, so he wasn't surprised to see him 'run off the court' and not face him after the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7:

"That's who Dillon Brooks is, you know what I'm saying? We understand, you a sucker, man," Green continued.

Jimmy Butler also admitted that he didn't care for Brooks, who's gotten into feuds with Klay Thompson, LeBron James and many more.

Draymond Green will be crucial against Minnesota

Green was the Warriors' catalyst on both ends of the floor in Game 7. The Rockets left him open, and he kept punishing them with his shot, even knocking down a couple of 3-pointers.

His playmaking was as crucial as always, and he turned back the clock with an outstanding defensive performance from start to finish.

More importantly, he didn't let Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason or any of the Rockets' players get into his head. He stayed in control and even-keeled, and that's the best version of him.

Now, with the Warriors set to square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he will play a pivotal role against their jumbo frontcourt. He also has a long and well-documented history with Rudy Gobert, whom he's called soft and even choked once, so he can't afford to let his emotions get the best of him and talk his way into an ejection.

Also, with Julius Randle dominating against the Lakers, Draymond Green's physical presence in the paint can be a major factor in preventing that from happening to them as well.

