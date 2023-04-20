Dillon Brooks wishes he had a chance to guard Miami or Cleveland LeBron James- "It would’ve been a harder task"

Dillon Brooks' latest trash-talk victim was none other than the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James. The Memphis Grizzlies guard fired shots at James, insinuating that the latter is far from the level he was at during his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Brooks claimed it would've been tougher to guard LeBron back them compared to his time with LA Lakers now. Here's what Brooks said (via Memphis News' Damichael Cole):

“It would’ve been a harder task.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Dillon Brooks says he wish he would’ve gotten a chance to guard Miami or Cleveland LeBron James.



“It would’ve been a harder task.” Dillon Brooks says he wish he would’ve gotten a chance to guard Miami or Cleveland LeBron James. “It would’ve been a harder task.”

Dillon Brooks fired shots at LeBron James before their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series began. The former welcomed the challenge of facing James in the playoffs, saying:

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series... The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”

Rival players haven't hesitated to trash-talk James on the court. However, it's rare for them not to show respect to the LA Lakers superstar, especially during a playoff series against him. James has been one of the best postseason performers in league history.

He has made 10 NBA finals appearances and won the championship four times. LeBron James was the finals MVP during each of his championship wins. However, Dillon Brooks seemed unfazed by James' pedigree in the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks calls LeBron James "old" as Grizzlies take Game 2 against Lakers

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies bounced back after their Game 1 loss against the LA Lakers in their 2023 NBA playoffs round one series. The Grizzlies took Game 2, beating LA by 103-93, leveling the series 1-1. Memphis came out swinging behind Xavier Tillman's career-high 22-point effort.

They started the game with a 30-19 lead and extended their advantage to 20 points at one stage. Memphis had six players scoring in double-digits. They displayed their defensive tenacity in this game to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Lakers failed to replicate their intensity in Game 1. They had several defensive breakdowns, and their offense didn't click. LeBron James tallied 28 points and 11 rebounds on 52.2% shooting, while Rui Hachimura continued his fine run with a 20-point outing on 58.3% shooting.

Dillon Brooks got the opportunity to get into a back-and-forth with LeBron in the second half when the Lakers made a run to cut the Grizzlies' lead to single digits. After the game, Brooks claimed he didn't feel he shouldn't be doing it as James is "old" and won't have his respect unless he drops a 40-piece.

"I don't care he's old," said Brooks (via ESPN's Tim McMahon). "I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40."

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”And Brooks had plenty more to say. https://t.co/uWLONrubPZ

The series shifts to LA for Games 3 and 4. With the Lakers stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1, they have an excellent chance to take a 3-1 lead entering Game 5 back in Memphis. Brooks seems aware of the situation, which may have contributed to him mentally challenging LeBron off the court.

However, it hasn't proved to be the wisest of ideas in the past for other players. LeBron James, at 38, has had another stellar scoring year and has shown that he can drop a 40-piece at any given time. "King James" has always preferred to respond on the court, and it will be interesting to see his battle with Dillon Brooks in the next game at home.

Poll : 0 votes