"Directly responsible for the decline of the league" - NBA fans react to Ty Lue crediting LeBron James with starting Superteam era

LeBron James has left his mark on basketball as one of the most influential players of all time. His former coach and current LA Clippers coach Ty Lue credited James for starting the “superteam” era.On Wednesday's episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, coach Lue said:“He’s changed the game,” said Lue. &quot;He’s made it so that these guys are able to go to whatever team they want and build their careers. He was the one to take that first step. It’s to the point where everybody’s doing it, and he paved the way.”Fans on social media responded to the comment. One fan on X blamed LeBron James’ perceived ring-chasing mentality for the reason behind the league’s decline.“Lmfao LeBron directly responsible for the decline of the league”GTBDaeTv @DaeKnowSumnLINK@Thetruth8240 Lmfao LeBron directly responsible for the decline of the leagueOther fans questioned how that helped the league:DreM @bluegreen818LINK@Fullcourtpass @ClubShayShay @Thetruth8240 It’s not a good thing….FergieTime91 @FTime91LINK@Fullcourtpass @ClubShayShay @Thetruth8240 And how is it a good thing?Alvin M. Rañola @Alvin081988LINK@Thetruth8240 it kinda ruined the NBA since Players at their Prime are now ring chasingOther fans shared the same sentiment:Rumar Mclean Spencer @RMS_78LINK@Thetruth8240 No doubt set the tone.LeBron James has been accused of ring-chasing and wanting to play with star players. In 2010, he made “The Decision” on live TV, where he announced he would join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.The move was seen as groundbreaking because all three were in their prime and chose to team up via free agency rather than being built through trades or drafts.It yielded four straight NBA Finals appearances (2011–2014) and two championships (2012, 2013).Ty Lue on LeBron James’ reaction to Kyrie Irving’s Bolton tradeTy Lue, still on “Club Shay Shay”, opened up to LeBron James’ reaction when Kyrie Irving was traded to Boston from Cleveland.&quot;LeBron was doing an autograph signing with jerseys and stuff for his foundation,&quot; Lue said. &quot;So I come sit next to Bron, we're sitting there, hand him the phone, SportsCenter says Kyrie Irving's just been traded to the Boston Celtics. Man, Bron dropped the marker, just lays back in his chair for about 10 minutes and doesn't say a word. Just pissed off. Bron was crushed.&quot;During their first year together, LeBron and Kyrie led the Cavaliers to the Finals. Unfortunately, Kyrie fractured his kneecap in Game 1 vs. the Warriors, leaving LeBron to carry a depleted team, resulting in the Cavs losing in six games.The next season, James and Irving guided the Cavs back to the Finals against the 73–9 Golden State Warriors. Down 3–1, they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Finals history.LeBron James won Finals MVP after he averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Irving, on the other hand, averaged 27.1 points and hit the legendary Game 7 dagger three over Curry with less than a minute left, delivering Cleveland its first-ever championship.