  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dirk Nowitzki
  • Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings crystal clear of Cooper Flagg after first meeting with Mavericks' young gun: "He's the real deal"

Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings crystal clear of Cooper Flagg after first meeting with Mavericks' young gun: "He's the real deal"

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 09:39 GMT
Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings crystal clear on Cooper Flagg
Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings crystal clear on Cooper Flagg (Credits: Imagn)

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had high praise for the team’s No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Nowitzki met Flagg while hosting his annual “Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic” on Sept. 13.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the event, Nowitzki expressed excitement for the Mavericks’ upcoming season, citing the team’s depth and defensive acumen. He also touched on what he thinks about Cooper Flagg.

“I have checked out Cooper. I mean, the sky's the limit, honestly. He leads the game already at that age, only 18. You know, athletic skills, I heard his work ethic is through the roof,” Nowitzki said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He continued and went on to call him the “real deal” and highlighted his most admirable skills on the court:

“Flagg is the real deal,” he said. “Just the way he can score the ball in multiple ways, defend multiple players, and I think he's super versatile already at a super young age, which is rare. Looking forward to his rookie year, how he can adjust to the NBA."
Ad

Flagg showed all the makings of a future star during his only year in college. He played 37 games for the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His combination of size, skill and athleticism is exciting for many across the NBA, including Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki feels positive about the Mavericks’ upcoming season if the team stays healthy

Continuing his conversation with reporters, Nowitzki also expressed positive feelings about the new-look Mavericks. He said that if the team can stay healthy, he sees them having a good season in a tough Western Conference:

Ad
“If they stay healthy, I think that's a very deep team," he said. “They have at least two guys per position; they can play multiple ways with Cooper's versatility on the wing. I think there are a lot of lineups you can go with. The front line is stacked, really.”

After trading for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks finished 10th in the Western Conference. The team failed to make the playoffs after being knocked out of the play-in tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a whole summer to prepare and new reinforcements on the team, the Mavericks could surprise many in 2025/26. Though much could depend on how Cooper Flagg adjusts to the league.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications