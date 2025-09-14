Dirk Nowitzki makes feelings crystal clear of Cooper Flagg after first meeting with Mavericks' young gun: "He's the real deal"

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had high praise for the team’s No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Nowitzki met Flagg while hosting his annual “Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic” on Sept. 13.Speaking to reporters after the event, Nowitzki expressed excitement for the Mavericks’ upcoming season, citing the team’s depth and defensive acumen. He also touched on what he thinks about Cooper Flagg.“I have checked out Cooper. I mean, the sky's the limit, honestly. He leads the game already at that age, only 18. You know, athletic skills, I heard his work ethic is through the roof,” Nowitzki said.He continued and went on to call him the “real deal” and highlighted his most admirable skills on the court:“Flagg is the real deal,” he said. “Just the way he can score the ball in multiple ways, defend multiple players, and I think he's super versatile already at a super young age, which is rare. Looking forward to his rookie year, how he can adjust to the NBA.&quot;Flagg showed all the makings of a future star during his only year in college. He played 37 games for the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His combination of size, skill and athleticism is exciting for many across the NBA, including Dirk Nowitzki.Dirk Nowitzki feels positive about the Mavericks’ upcoming season if the team stays healthyContinuing his conversation with reporters, Nowitzki also expressed positive feelings about the new-look Mavericks. He said that if the team can stay healthy, he sees them having a good season in a tough Western Conference:“If they stay healthy, I think that's a very deep team,&quot; he said. “They have at least two guys per position; they can play multiple ways with Cooper's versatility on the wing. I think there are a lot of lineups you can go with. The front line is stacked, really.”After trading for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks finished 10th in the Western Conference. The team failed to make the playoffs after being knocked out of the play-in tournament by the Memphis Grizzlies.With a whole summer to prepare and new reinforcements on the team, the Mavericks could surprise many in 2025/26. Though much could depend on how Cooper Flagg adjusts to the league.