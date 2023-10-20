Dirk Nowitzki spotted at Rangers vs. Astros Game 4 of ALCS: All you need to know

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki appears to be relishing his retirement, recently making an appearance at the American League Championship Series (ALCS) game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

Nowitzki is present at Globe Life Field for Game 4 of the Rangers-Astros series, which the Rangers lead, 2-1.

Michael Finley, who shared the court with Nowitzki as Mavericks teammates from 1998 to 2004, was also in attendance.

Finley had an illustrious 15-season career in the NBA, representing the Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics.

Nowitzki has consistently expressed his fondness for the Rangers, even taking the honor of throwing out the first pitch on multiple occasions, including in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The basketball legend has also forged close bonds with Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young and other players.

In Game 3, the Astros secured a victory over the Rangers with a score of 8-5. They are pursuing a second consecutive World Series championship as they head into Game 4.

The Rangers are fans of Dirk Nowitzki, too

After Dirk Nowitzki was named a member of the 2023 Hall of Fame, Rangers general manager Chris Young showered him with praise, saying there was “no better representative” of basketball, of the Dallas Mavericks and leadership in the sports world than him.

“Well, I’ve been a huge fan of Dirk’s. I grew up in Dallas. He’s an icon here,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “What he’s done for this city, winning a championship for the Mavericks, just being a role model, a Hall-of-Fame caliber player on the court, but a Hall-of-Fame caliber person off the court.

Young said Nowitzki would always be welcome at Globe Life Field.

“We’d love it,” he said. “We’d be thrilled to have Dirk here anytime he wants to come. He’s welcome.”

Having retired in 2019, Nowitzki shared that his post-retirement life has been a dream, as he no longer has to fret over diet and rigorous workout routines.

“It’s been a blast,” Nowitzki was quoted as saying by Dwain Price of Mavs.com. “It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of — drinking everything and eating everything in sight on vacation and not really worrying about anything about staying in shape.

“I think, like I said, eventually I’m going to find a little routine, I’m going to start working out again and enjoying that. But as of now I literally have zero motivation to go work out.”