Dirk Nowitzki staging an upset on LeBron James prompted Gregg Popovich to give him a surprise

Dirk Nowitzki is an NBA legend who has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Nowitzki spent 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks, amassing 31,560 career NBA points, placing him sixth in the all-time point scorer rankings.

Nowitzki won an NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011 where he famously defeated LeBron James. Nowitzki averaged 26.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game during the NBA Finals.

In his Hall of Fame speech, Nowitzki honored another class member, Gregg Popovich, and referenced the 2011 NBA Finals.

Here is what Dirk Nowitzki had to say (at the six-minute mark):

"There’s one guy in this class who I have the utmost respect for and that’s Coach Pop. I will never forget you. You wrote me a handwritten note when we won the championship. What you and your organization did at my last game, I’ll forever be grateful. Thank you, my friend. To the whole class, it’s an honor to go in with you, I’m truly humbled.”

Coach Popovich was especially excited about Dirk Nowitzki winning against LeBron James. It is unclear what he mentioned in the letter, but Nowitzki's performance was enough to warrant one.

Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich spent their long careers with a single franchise. Given their skillset, they both probably had opportunities to take their talent elsewhere but they stayed true to their course which earned them the respect of each other.

Dallas Mavericks ex-teammates congratulate Dirk Nowitzki on entering the Hall of Fame

Dirk Nowitzki is an extremely respected person in the league. It is no surprise that the Dallas Mavericks compiled a video of his former teammates congratulating him.

Jason Kidd:

"Incredible career, well deserved. Everything that you accomplished, you're a champion, and I'm honored just to call you a friend, but also a teammate."

Steve Nash:

"41. Congrats on an unbelievable career and rightfully a first ball Hall of Famer. Just incredible. 21 years with the Mavs, the best Mav of all time. Championship, all the accolades, a million all-star games, A key to the city, a street, a Whataburger, a planet. I mean, where does it stop? Congrats on an incredible career and honor of being in the Hall of Fame."

Jason Terry:

“Dirty! Class of 2023 Hoop Hall of Fame. It's an honor to be your teammates, your brother, your friend. Again, big brother. Congrats one of a kind, Dirk. Congratulations on the Hall of Fame. You truly one. The greats of all time, and it was great to see your journey."

Michael Finley:

"Congratulations, Dirk, on being inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. It's definitely been a hall of fame ride. S well deserved honor brother, I'm just proud of you to see where you've come from to how you ended it. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of your family and I'm thankful to call you a brother."

Caron Butler:

"Congratulations, Dirk, on the Hall of Fame. Just wanna say thank you. The story of basketball cannot be told without mentioning you. I appreciate you. I love you, 11 for life."

Tyson Chandler:

"To my brother from another German mother. I just want to say congratulations. Your legacy, your career are second to none. Your hustle, your dedication to the game, I wish you all of the success. God bless you. God bless your family and all the love man."

Alongside his teammates, Mark Cuban also chimed in. Here is what Cuban said:

"Just wanted to say congratulations. I'm so proud of you. That hard work paid off. And to finish first and most importantly, you prove that you could do it on and off the court representing yourself, your family, the Mavs in the entire city of Dallas, in ways like nobody else ever has. Congratulations, you truly are a Hall of Famer."

Luka Doncic, a current Mavericks superstar, also had some words for the legend Nowitzki:

"Hi, Dirk. I just want to say congratulations on the Hall of Fame. You deserve this and everything that happened to you. You're an icon to everybody."

Dirk Nowitzki received a lot of kind words from the people he has touched in his long and storied NBA career. It is inspiring to see Nowitzki join the Hall of Fame.

