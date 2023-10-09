“Disappointing to hear that”: LeBron James laments critics’ claims that Rich Paul’s success stems from their association

LeBron James' agent and Klutch sports founder Rich Paul has created a name for himself as a super-agent in the US sports scene. Apart from LeBron, the Cleveland native also provides his services to other big names like Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. Over the summer, Rich Paul even helped his client Draymond secure a $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors.

He has come a long way from selling jerseys out of the trunk of his car back in 2002 to owning Klutch Sports today. Over the years, Rich Paul has built up a successful business with Klutch Sports. He has acquired over $4 billion in total contract negotiations for his clients. Today Klutch has 70 employees and offices in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. Paul has now partnered up with UTA to expand the reach of Klutch Sports.

In an interview with CBS News 60 minutes, LeBron was questioned about critics claiming Rich Paul's success is because of the relationship between the two. LeBron expressed his disappointment toward the critics by answering:

"Disappointing to hear that"

James also added that he doesn't give many opportunities to people and credited Rich Paul for his success quoting:

"...he took way beyond than what he even imagined."

Rich Paul's memoir 'Lucky Me' to be released tomorrow

The super-agent's memoir releases tomorrow. The memoir takes a deep dive into his past. He talks about his struggle of growing up with an addiction-battling mother and his difficult upbringing. The memoir also talks about how his father prepared him for the future.

His most trusted friend and confidant NBA superstar LeBron James wrote the foreword. In it, he said:

“It’s straight-up disrespectful when they say, ‘Rich Paul is only successful because he’s doing this with LeBron.’ ”

Rich Paul also took to Instagram to share about CBS News 60 minutes feature on his book. Sharing the video, he captioned it as,

Hope you guys watch 60 Minutes tonight to see their feature on my book, “Lucky Me”. We took them all over Cleveland and I held nothing back. I had to keep it all inside trying to get here. I spent two years getting this story together. This isn’t about money and power. It’s about the real ones, the family, the hustlers, the pain and the beauty. I wish my mom, dad, and grandmothers could be sitting with me to watch the great Bill Whitaker take the world through our story."