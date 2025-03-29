"Disaster waiting to happen" - Skip Bayless warns Lakers of Luka Doncic's 'fatal flaw' derailing their playoff run

Skip Bayless warned LA Lakers fans about a dangerous Luka Doncic trend that could ruin the team's plans to make a deep playoff run. Amid the Lakers' tumultuous run in the last five games (1-4), Bayless explained that things could worsen once the playoffs start.

If Doncic continues taking as many 3s as he's had with the purple and gold, the team will be in a complex position come playoff time. In a clip of his eponymous show shared on Saturday, Bayless sent a serious warning.

"Luka Doncic has one fatal flaw that will prove to be fatal to the Lakers in the playoffs," Bayless said. "Luka shoots way way way too many 3s. He's got a lot of LeBron in him. Nobody can score at the lane better than Luka. Nobody can score at the rim better than LeBron. ... Luka, far more than LeBron, is just jacking up 3s at a dangerous pace. Luka is fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game (9.7).

"Luka's career averages from 3 a 34.8%, ranks since he came to the league, at 644th. He's actually, by superstar standards, a pathetic 3-point shooter. History tells you that Doncic will turn back into a high-volume, way-below-average 3-point jacker. ... We have a big enough body of work that I will predict to you better be careful. Luka is a mathematical disaster waiting to happen."

Luka Doncic has attempted no less than nine 3-pointers in his last five games. He hasn't been consistent from deep, shooting 33.3% during his worst game and 61.5% during his best performance.

The Lakers lost another game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday after Josh Giddey hit a half-court buzzer-beater 3-pointer. They need to get things back on track as the regular season is coming to an end, and the team could miss out on the No. 2 seed.

Luka Doncic was disheartened after Lakers' loss to Bulls

Luka Doncic was dejected after the Lakers' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The 17-time NBA champions blew a five-point lead with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter. After Giddey called game, Doncic shared his thoughts on the brutal loss.

"It's hard to lose like that," Doncic said (via Ryan Ward on X). "We had basically had the game in hand. When you lose like this, it's hard, especially in a back-to-back. I think we fought hard. It's hard to lose like that."

This is a crucial moment for the Lakers if they want to make it in good shape to the playoffs.

