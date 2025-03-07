  • home icon
  • "Disingenuous bulls**t" - Nick Wright launches no-hold barred attack at 'beloved' Charles Barkley for Lakers slander

"Disingenuous bulls**t" - Nick Wright launches no-hold barred attack at 'beloved' Charles Barkley for Lakers slander

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 07, 2025 05:12 GMT
An image of Nick Wright and Charles Barkley side by side
Nick Wright slams Charles Barkley's opinion on media personalities focusing too much on the Lakers. Credit: Wright/IG, Barkley/IG

During TNT's coverage of the NBA on Thursday, Charles Barkley criticized media personalities who supposedly focused too much on the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors in their sports programs.

While he gave credit to the Lakers for climbing to the no. 2 spot in the Western Conference, Barkley claimed that they had only "two good weeks" while the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder deserve more attention for playing consistently at a high level this season.

The Chuckster's comments appear to have struck a nerve in the sports media industry. Shortly after Barkley ranted on live TV, Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright delivered a scathing rebuke on X, using NSFW language to weigh in on Barkley's Lakers take.

"It’s disingenuous bulls**t from someone who doesn’t want to admit he’s been wrong about this team every step of the way and it’s OK to say that, despite the fact he’s the funniest/most beloved person in sports TV history," Wright tweeted in part.

The "First Things First" analyst also claimed that Barkley has been lambasting the Lakers all season long.

"ALL YEAR he’s said the Lakers stink. Not that they’re not the best team in the league. That they’re bad/irrelevant. ALL YEAR he’s minimized anything they’ve done," Wright wrote. "Then, they trade for Luka and NO ONE was more adamant that it wouldn’t work and that the Mavs were better off this year."
Notably, Charles Barkley didn't name names when he delivered his rant about TV personalities who supposedly talked about the Lakers and the Warriors all the time. He also stated at the beginning of his rant that he "wants all the smoke," which is exactly what Wright sent his way via social media.

Charles Barkley draws reaction from major ESPN personality

Not only did Charles Barkley's rant elicit a reaction from a Fox Sports 1 analyst, but he also managed to get a response from an ESPN personality as well.

Stephen A. Smith, who has appeared on air alongside Barkley in crossovers between "First Take" and "Inside the NBA," also went on X to let the Chuckster how he felt.

"Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the 'y’all.' Attach a name to it," Smith tweeted. "I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics, Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool."
Unlike Wright, though, Smith made more of an effort to hedge his heated comments by writing "You know I love ya" in his tweet's postscript.

