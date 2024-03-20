"Disney plus father figure": Fans come to the rescue as LeBron James turns to Twitter for X-Men '97 streaming help

When he isn't working on his craft, LeBron James likes to spend his downtime enjoying movies and TV. He recently took to social media for help trying to find an old classic, which led to hilarious responses from NBA fans.

Since Disney launched its own streaming platform, they've put out numerous things from the Marvel franchise. Aside from new shows and movies, the network has also brought back old hits. Among the classic shows that can be watched on the platform is the X-Men series from 1997.

LeBron James must have heard that the series was able to watched again, but didn't know where. Seeking answers, he made a post on his Twitter asking where he can stream the show. Some fans gave him an answer, while others decided to have some fun.

X-Men 97 is one of the many selections from the hit comic book series on Disney Plus. As of now, only one season of the show can be streamed on the platform.

LeBron James ramping up production as Lakers fight for playoff spot

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are one of many teams jockying for playoff position. They currently sit in ninth place, but are within striking distance of multiple teams ahead of them.

Due to the importance of these games, LeBron has managed to increase his production in the Lakers' recent stretch. He is fresh off posting a double-double (25 points, 10 assists) in a blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Last week, LA was matched up against the Golden State Warriors. Winning was crucial for both sides, as they are neck-and-neck in the standings. LeBron went on to have one his top performances of the season, nearly posting a triple-double. He finished with 40 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a losing effort.

In his age 39 season, LeBron is still proving he's capable of being a high-impact player in the NBA. Over his last 11 games, he is averaging 28.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 9.5 APG. What stands out most his efficiency, posting 58/45/77 splits in this stretch.

Looking at the standings, the Lakers have minimal room for error if they want to avoid the play-in tournament. Just three games separate them from the sixth-placed Sacramento Kings. However, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also in that mix as well.

After making the conference last year, LA had hopes of being in the title picture again this season. While injruies have left them depleted, LeBron James is still doing everything he can to build momentum for playoffs.