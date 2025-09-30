  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Deandre Ayton
  • "Disrespected most of my career": 'Angry' Deandre Ayton ready to prove doubters wrong as he makes strong Luka Doncic vow

"Disrespected most of my career": 'Angry' Deandre Ayton ready to prove doubters wrong as he makes strong Luka Doncic vow

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:52 GMT
'Angry' Deandre Ayton ready to prove doubters wrong with Luka Doncic (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

Deandre Ayton is ready to flip the narrative with the LA Lakers as he prepares for his first season next to Luka Doncic and Co. After last season's trade for Doncic left the team without a starting center, acquiring a big man became the top priority in free agency.

The Lakers were fortunate to land a deal with the former No. 1 pick after he was bought out of his contract by the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton, who has faced significant criticism for his work ethic and conduct, is excited to prove his doubters wrong.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the 7-foot center said he will channel the criticism to fuel his run with the Lakers alongside Luka Doncic.

“You guys have an angry Ayton,” he said. “I’ve been disrespected most of my career and just been doubted. And I’m here where all of that is behind me and I can add all that fuel into winning and playing alongside Luka.”
Deandre Ayton has already felt the pressure of playing for one of the NBA’s winningest organizations even before his first official game. He recognized the same on Monday, saying:

“You can feel the pressure through the door. This team wants to win a championship.”

Ayton isn’t the only one carrying extra motivation into the new season, as Luka Doncic will also be looking to put many narratives to bed in 2025-26. The Slovenian guard was subjected to much criticism and speculation about his health after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic shares Deandre Ayton's excitement to play together

As someone who was part of the same draft class, Doncic is equally excited to share the court with Deandre Ayton next season. Addressing the same on Monday, he told the following to reporters:

"We added some great pieces. ... I was very excited when they told me we were trying to get DA," Doncic said. "Obviously, we entered the draft together. I've known him for a long time. So, I'm very excited to have him on my team."

Doncic was picked at No. 3 by the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Mavericks, while Ayton went No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns. After six seasons on opposite ends, two of the best players from the 2018 draft are preparing to share the court next season.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
