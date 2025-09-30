"Disrespected most of my career": 'Angry' Deandre Ayton ready to prove doubters wrong as he makes strong Luka Doncic vow

Deandre Ayton is ready to flip the narrative with the LA Lakers as he prepares for his first season next to Luka Doncic and Co. After last season's trade for Doncic left the team without a starting center, acquiring a big man became the top priority in free agency.The Lakers were fortunate to land a deal with the former No. 1 pick after he was bought out of his contract by the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton, who has faced significant criticism for his work ethic and conduct, is excited to prove his doubters wrong.Speaking to reporters on Monday, the 7-foot center said he will channel the criticism to fuel his run with the Lakers alongside Luka Doncic.“You guys have an angry Ayton,” he said. “I’ve been disrespected most of my career and just been doubted. And I’m here where all of that is behind me and I can add all that fuel into winning and playing alongside Luka.”Deandre Ayton has already felt the pressure of playing for one of the NBA’s winningest organizations even before his first official game. He recognized the same on Monday, saying:“You can feel the pressure through the door. This team wants to win a championship.”Ayton isn’t the only one carrying extra motivation into the new season, as Luka Doncic will also be looking to put many narratives to bed in 2025-26. The Slovenian guard was subjected to much criticism and speculation about his health after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.Luka Doncic shares Deandre Ayton's excitement to play togetherAs someone who was part of the same draft class, Doncic is equally excited to share the court with Deandre Ayton next season. Addressing the same on Monday, he told the following to reporters:&quot;We added some great pieces. ... I was very excited when they told me we were trying to get DA,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;Obviously, we entered the draft together. I've known him for a long time. So, I'm very excited to have him on my team.&quot;Doncic was picked at No. 3 by the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Mavericks, while Ayton went No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns. After six seasons on opposite ends, two of the best players from the 2018 draft are preparing to share the court next season.