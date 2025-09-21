  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nick Young
  • "Disrespectful AF" - NBA fans react to Nick Young being pressed for wearing A'ja Wilson's signature shoes in Special Forces training exercise

"Disrespectful AF" - NBA fans react to Nick Young being pressed for wearing A'ja Wilson's signature shoes in Special Forces training exercise

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:55 GMT
Fox
Former NBA guard Nick Young is part of the cast for Season 4 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Celebrities” - Image Source: Getty

Former NBA guard Nick Young is part of the cast for Season 4 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Celebrities,” a reality series where celebrities undergo grueling training drills overseen by directing staff agents, a team made up of former Special Forces operatives.

Ad

At one point in the show, fans reacted after a military instructor singled out Young’s bright pink sneakers, A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’Ones, while he was moving around despite being told to stay still.

“Bright pink shoes, pull your pants up. … Can't stop moving your hands, can't stop moving your mouth. Is this a normal problem for you? You're uncomfortable. The best way to be uncomfortable is to stay still. Stop moving!” Young was told.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans online were stunned by how Young was treated on the show.

“I'm🙏🏾 for him. Those folks are disrespectful AF,” one said.
“Omg that’s disrespectful 😨,” another said.
“He was clueless 😕,” another commented

More reactions poured in from viewers.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In another segment, Young’s antics led to his fellow contestants being punished and forced to crawl through mud, with instructors blasting him as a “jacka**” and a “dumba**.”

Other athletes in Season 4 include World Cup champion Christie Pearce Rampone, NFL names like Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Andrew East and Johnny Manziel, along with Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East.

Young, who spent 12 years in the NBA, played for the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, winning a championship ring with the Warriors in 2018.

Ad

Aside from Nick Young, another ex-Laker took part in Special Forces in the past

Dwight Howard has explored several ventures beyond basketball, including appearing in “Special Forces” in 2023.

Howard called his Special Forces stint “the best of his life.”

“The Special Forces was so mentally and physically draining. It was only 10 days. And it wasn't 10 days for everybody, because some people, they left the first day,” Howard said in an October 2024 episode of “Gil’s Arena.”
Ad
“I was able to withstand being kidnapped, set on fire, all that stuff. And it's a whole different type thing that we're dealing with on the dance floor. That was hard. I had PTSD after that. Like, I felt like I was really in the Army.”

However, he still considers his experience with the show as the best of his life.

Ad
"It was the greatest experience of my life. I learned that I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me. That's the message that I've had since I was young, but now it resonates even more because of the things we had to go through," he said.

Special Forces is designed to give viewers a different kind of reality TV, pushing celebrities through extreme military-style training modeled after U.S. Special Forces selection to test their physical, mental and emotional toughness.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications