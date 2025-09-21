"Disrespectful AF" - NBA fans react to Nick Young being pressed for wearing A'ja Wilson's signature shoes in Special Forces training exercise

Former NBA guard Nick Young is part of the cast for Season 4 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Celebrities,” a reality series where celebrities undergo grueling training drills overseen by directing staff agents, a team made up of former Special Forces operatives.At one point in the show, fans reacted after a military instructor singled out Young’s bright pink sneakers, A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’Ones, while he was moving around despite being told to stay still.“Bright pink shoes, pull your pants up. … Can't stop moving your hands, can't stop moving your mouth. Is this a normal problem for you? You're uncomfortable. The best way to be uncomfortable is to stay still. Stop moving!” Young was told.Fans online were stunned by how Young was treated on the show.“I'm🙏🏾 for him. Those folks are disrespectful AF,” one said.“Omg that’s disrespectful 😨,” another said.“He was clueless 😕,” another commentedMore reactions poured in from viewers.luz 𓆩♡𓆪 @99fruityLINK😭😭😭😭 boyTara aka Nikki J @ItsReallyNikkiJLINKHe messing up A’ja’s shoes 😔dizzyG @DizzyySaintLINKThis nga actually unrealIn another segment, Young’s antics led to his fellow contestants being punished and forced to crawl through mud, with instructors blasting him as a “jacka**” and a “dumba**.”Other athletes in Season 4 include World Cup champion Christie Pearce Rampone, NFL names like Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Andrew East and Johnny Manziel, along with Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East.Young, who spent 12 years in the NBA, played for the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, winning a championship ring with the Warriors in 2018.Aside from Nick Young, another ex-Laker took part in Special Forces in the pastDwight Howard has explored several ventures beyond basketball, including appearing in “Special Forces” in 2023.Howard called his Special Forces stint “the best of his life.”“The Special Forces was so mentally and physically draining. It was only 10 days. And it wasn't 10 days for everybody, because some people, they left the first day,” Howard said in an October 2024 episode of “Gil’s Arena.”“I was able to withstand being kidnapped, set on fire, all that stuff. And it's a whole different type thing that we're dealing with on the dance floor. That was hard. I had PTSD after that. Like, I felt like I was really in the Army.”However, he still considers his experience with the show as the best of his life.&quot;It was the greatest experience of my life. I learned that I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me. That's the message that I've had since I was young, but now it resonates even more because of the things we had to go through,&quot; he said.Special Forces is designed to give viewers a different kind of reality TV, pushing celebrities through extreme military-style training modeled after U.S. Special Forces selection to test their physical, mental and emotional toughness.