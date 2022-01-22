"Ditto for LeBron James and Damian Lillard" – Evan Dammarell reports James, Lillard and Steph Curry lauding Darius Garland's growth

Darius Garland has guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to being one of the most pleasant surprises throughout the first half of the season.

After posting a 22-50 record last year, the Cavaliers (27-19) are in sixth place in a close Eastern Conference race, just 2.5 games off the top spot. Cleveland also remains just half a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for fourth.

The Cavaliers look like a team that could make a serious run at the playoffs, and the play of young guard Darius Garland is a major reason.

The 21-year-old floor general has taken a serious step forward in his development and is trending toward becoming an All-Star this year. Garland has impressed basketball fans, and he's even started to get the attention of stars around the league as well.

Evan Dammarell of SBNation reported that superstars Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Damian Lillard have reached out to compliment Garland this year.

Darius Garland said that Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard reached out to him this season, complimenting him on his play.

Darius Garland taking the next step

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been outstanding this year.

Since LeBron James left after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals appearances, the franchise fell on hard times. Cleveland languished, going 19-46, then 19-63 and 22-50.

This year, however, they have wowed fans, firing on all cylinders and quickly becoming a team on the rise. After selecting big man Evan Mobley third overall in the 2021 draft, many considered the Cavaliers to be a team that was still young in their rebuild. But Mobley has since taken off and found himself as the top Rookie of the Year candidate.

It didn't take long before Darius Garland quickly started to get attention as well. After a season-ending injury to talented guard Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers looked to Garland to run the show. He's been magnificent and looks to be a potential rising star for the organization.

Darius Garland last 5 games:



20 PTS, 12 AST

22 PTS, 12 AST

27 PTS, 18 AST

32 PTS, 8 AST

11 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST



All. Star.

Garland has started to gain the respect of some of the NBA's brightest stars.

The Cavaliers have won five of their last six games. During that stretch, Garland has averaged 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.2%.

Garland is in his third season after being selected fifth in 2019. His scoring average, as well as his averages for assists, steals and rebounds, has climbed in each of his years in the league. Garland averages 19.8 points, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

