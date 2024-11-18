"Diva LeBron would've retired seeing white freaks": Fans go wild over Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic truth bomb

On draft night 2018, Luka Doncic was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Dallas Mavericks. Fans were recently thrown for a loop when they found out another team had their sights set on the future superstar.

While on the "Hoop Collective" podcast, Mike Singer promoted his upcoming book about Nikola Jokic. During his conversation with Brian Windhorst, he touched on how the Denver Nuggets pursued a trade to try and pair Doncic with Jokic.

With Luka Doncic and Jokic being two of the top stars in the NBA today, fans were amazed to hear the two almost wound up on the same team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans agreed that if these two were to have teamed up, they would have gone down as arguably the greatest duo in league history.

"This truly would have been the greatest duo in sports history by a wide margin." One fan said.

"Luka and Jokic paired together would have won 10 straight titles." Another fan said.

"Would have been the greatest duo of all time. I’m not kidding at all." Said one fan.

Instead of getting to play alongside one another, the two stars find themselves battling against each other in a loaded Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic still eyeing possible team-up with Luka Doncic

Even though it didn't happen in 2018, Nikola Jokic isn't giving up on the idea of getting to play with Luka Doncic. Last season, he gave his thoughts on how the superstar team-up would have to happen.

At this point, the only time the two have been on the same team is during All-Star festivities. Over the years, Jokic and Doncic have not been shy about their friendship away from basketball. In the days leading up to the All-Star Game, the two are often seen playing pranks on one another.

While speaking with the media before the 2024 All-Star Game, Jokic was asked about the idea of teaming up with Luka Doncic. He stated the only way it would happen is if the Slovenian left the Dallas Mavericks to join the Nuggets.

"I don't know if it's possible. I don't want to leave Denver," Jokic said. "I like it here, and it's a great organization. If Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, then he can come."

As things currently stand, it doesn't look like Doncic will be eyeing a change of scenery anytime soon. For starters, he is in the middle of his current contract. Doncic is signed through this season and next, along with a player option for 2027.

Aside from the contractual reasons, Doncic and the Mavs are in a good position regarding the NBA landscape. They are fresh off reaching the finals, and the front office has paired him with high-level players like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback