"Divincenzo saved Naz Reid from getting his skull beat in by Stewart" - NBA fans erupt over Pistons & Timberwolves' wild bench-clearing brawl

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons got involved in a huge brawl on Sunday night. Naz Reid got hacked by Ron Holland in the second quarter. Reid didn't appreciate the foul and immediately snapped back at the Pistons forward. Holland then retaliated and butted heads with Reid.

Ad

When Reid's teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, came to his rescue, he got into a physical altercation with Holland. DiVincenzo's actions resulted in an all-out brawl between the teams that spilled into fans seated along the baseline.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Sunday's incident. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Divincenzo saved Naz Reid from getting his skull beat in by Stewart crazy a**."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Stewart is a f***ing lunatic man 😂😂😂."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X.

"League going to find this video and see stew went for Donte’s neck more than once, THEN grabbed Naz head. Yeah he’s gone for a few games 💀," one tweeted.

"Stewart gotta be one of if not the only players in the league that is actually about that life. He really is the living spongebob meme," one said.

Ad

"Isaiah Stewart's highlights are 80% fights and scuffles and 20% actual game clips," another said.

"A couple months ago we were all complaining about how the NBA sucks and there's no physicality or fighting and now we have a whole bunch it this is probably the best camera angle of an NBA fight I've seen in many years," another said.

Ad

Five players and two coaches ejected from Pistons-Timberwolves game

It's been a while since a huge brawl transpired in the NBA. In today's era, while players still get heated, it rarely escalates into throwing hands. This is why many believe that today's league is softer compared to the older generation.

However, Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons was a throwback to old times.

Ad

Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo found themselves getting into an all-out brawl against Detroit's Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser.

As a result, all five players involved got ejected from the game and could face either suspension or huge fines. Pistons head coach J. B. Bickerstaff found himself arguing with Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, which also resulted in them getting ejected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.