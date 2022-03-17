“Do a hesi pull-up like KD, or fadeaway like Kobe or MJ” - Joel Embiid says he needs to be more unpredictable in his game

Joel Embiid has continued to evolve as a player and is turning out to be one of the best big men in the NBA. He is currently the leading MVP candidate and has revealed that he has combined a variety of moves from different players to reach this level.

With how the league has evolved, every player is a floor spacer, giving room in the paint for guards to drive and finish at the rim. Although Embiid still gets to work in the low post, he has incorporated other moves that can be executed anywhere on the floor.

More recently, he pulled off the famed James Harden stepback in a game after several attempts in practice. That, among many other things, is what The Beard has brought to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On "The Draymond Green Show," Embiid discussed several topics with the Golden State Warriors star, including how adaptable he has been so far. When asked if he has expanded his game beyond Hakeem Olajuwon, the Sixers big replied:

"It has expanded to everybody. I'm a willing learner, and I want to learn everything. To give you an example, my first two years in the playoffs, I really struggled, because I was just a post player. It was easy to double me, and I couldn't shoot off the dribble and all that stuff. So, me and Drew Hanlen, my trainer, we were like, 'We've got to figure it out.'"

The five-time All-Star talked about how he started watching video to add something new to his game. After naming a few great players and famous moves he decided to learn, he continued:

"I've got to be unpredictable. People can't know that I'm just going to post up. I've got to be able to take the ball, push it in transition, do a hesi pull-up like KD (Kevin Durant), or fadeaway like Kobe (Bryant) or MJ (Michael Jordan). We just decided that we needed to expand my game."

It's no secret that Embiid has mirrored one of the most skilled bigs in NBA history, Hakeem Olajuwon, but he's starting to branch out. Although Embiid and Kevin Durant have jawed at each other in their last two meetings, it's evident that Embiid has much respect for KD.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 21 years

Joel Embiid (21) of the Philadelphia 76ers high-fives teammate James Harden.

The last time the Sixers reached the NBA Finals was in 2001, led by Allen Iverson. They lost to Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers but have since never made it past the conference semifinals.

The addition of Harden during the Feb. 10 trade deadline has been a significant boost. The Sixers have a 6-2 record with Harden and will likely continue to improve.

Given the makeup of the team, it is an NBA Finals appearance or bust for the Sixers. Harden was brought in to help with their championship campaign, which is why anything less will be considered a failed season.

Health has been a major issue for Embiid, affecting the Sixers' run in recent years. Fortunately for Philadelphia, the league's leading scorer is looking his best this season, which will tip things in the Sixers' favor.

