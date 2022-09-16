"Do I have a preference? I wish I played in today's era"- 7x NBA All-Star speaks on playing in today’s NBA, believes modern era basketball aids ‘prolonged career’

There has been a plethora of talent in the NBA throughout its history. The game of basketball is constantly evolving, which suggests that certain players fit perfectly in particular periods of time. Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently spoke about playing in today's game.

Tracy McGrady is known for many things. He is a Hall of Famer who once scored 13 points in 33 seconds to get the win against the San Antonio Spurs. McGrady was one of the best players in the league in the early 2000's. T-Mac took over the league by making shots from everywhere on the court. Which explains why he could've been the perfect player in today's perimeter dominated game.

On Twitter, McGrady shared the importance of being able to evolve. Additionally, he mentioned why he wishes he could've played in today's league. He said:

"As a basketball player, You have to adapt and evolve with the times."

McGrady continued:

"Do I have a preference? I wish I played in today's era. I would have prolonged my career."

With better facilities available to players today, it's clear why T-Mac wishes he could've played in the modern era. In his playing days, McGrady had a hard time staying healthy and suffered many injuries. McGrady would have definitely benefitted from load management, which has become quite common these days. With his size and talent, he could have won a title.

Tracy McGrady's one-on-one basketball league was lauched this year and it won't be competing against the NBA

Being one of the best one-on-one players of all-time, Tracy McGrady launched a league that highlights a persons individual ability. As the NBA season was nearing its end, T-Mac's league gave basketball fans some more content.

Unlike other leagues, McGrady's Ones Basketball League (OBL) focuses on showcasing the skills of a single player. In its first year, the league took place in six different cities. John Jordan won the inaugural season and took home $250,000. It also encourages former NBA players to join as long as they are not under any contract.

Tracy McGrady may have stumbled upon something grand with his league.

