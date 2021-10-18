“Do I wish I was Luka? Yes” - Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is way better than he was as a 22-year-old 

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes his star player Luka Doncic is way better than he was at 22 years of age. Doncic has been voted a starter in two All-Star games and has also made two All-NBA first-teams in his first three seasons in the league.

Kidd, who will be coaching Doncic in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, spoke highly of the Slovenian in a recent interview with Dwain Price of Mavs.com.

"At 22, he’s way better than I was at that age,” Kidd told Mavs. com. “Do I wish I was Luka? Yes...I wish I was that tall and that strong.”

The Dallas Mavericks are looking like a rejuvenated outfit under the leadership of new head coach Jason Kidd. The team's chemistry has looked solid so far as they finished their preseason with a 4-0 record.

Luka Doncic is heading into the campaign as one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP award. He has come close to achieving that multiple times already. If he leads the Mavs to new heights this season, Doncic will have a legitimate shot at winning the individual honor in the upcoming campaign.

How far can Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go under Jason Kidd?

Jason Kidd during Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks did not make any flashy signings this offseason. They opted to bring in changes off the court instead, with the introduction of Jason Kidd as the team's new head coach. They replaced him with long-term championship-winning coach Rick Carlisle.

The Mavs have always had stars in their ranks apart from Luka Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis is a name that comes to mind when talking about a superstar-level talent playing next to the Slovenian. However, the Mavs never got to get the best out of Porzingis under Carlisle. That seems to have changed with Jason Kidd's appointment.

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have much better chemistry, especially between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis right now. That connection was re-ignited during the preseason when both players combined to produce solid performances for the team.

Dallas Mavericks fans are excited to see what Luka Doncic-Kristap Porzingis' rejuvenated partnership brings to the table for the franchise when the regular season begins. From the outside, it is looking smooth, and if Jason Kidd can continue to develop the team bonding once the season starts, the Mavs will have a healthy chance of achieving their goals.

