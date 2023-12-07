"Do your jobs": Adam Silver breaks silence on Chris Paul-Scott Foster feud after recent altercation

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is aware of the ongoing dispute between longtime referee Scott Foster and Golden State Warriors player Chris Paul, and his wish is that the two act like professionals.

“Whatever the bad blood is between (Chris Paul and Scott Foster), you don’t have to be friends but you both have to go out and do your jobs,” Silver said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “That’s my expectation going forward.”

Foster ejected Paul during the Warriors' 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns last month, reportedly due to Phoenix's broadcast capturing the veteran guard referring to him using a derogatory term.

Following the Nov. 22 defeat, Chris Paul said that his conflict with Foster was "personal" and involved a matter concerning his son. He also had a meeting discussing the issue with Scott Foster, Doc Rivers and Bob Delaney.

The bad history between Chris Paul and Scott Foster

The historical tension between Scott Foster and Chris Paul dates to Paul's early playoff experiences. In 2008, Paul's New Orleans Hornets played the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, with Foster as a referee.

Paul fouled out in the final minute as San Antonio won 91-82 in New Orleans.

This tension persisted when Paul played for the OKC Thunder in the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Thunder lost 104-102 to the Houston Rockets, with Foster officiating the crucial Game 7. Suspicions arose when Foster seemingly alluded to the prior Game 7 encounter in 2008.

Before joining the Thunder, Paul spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets, where reports indicated an 0-6 playoff record when Foster was officiating. Upon his move to the Phoenix Suns, Paul encountered Foster again during the 2021 playoffs against the LA Lakers. Despite the Suns prevailing in six games, a Game 3 loss officiated by Foster raised ongoing questions.

Although these incidents might appear coincidental, suspicions continue. Despite the Suns reaching the 2021 NBA Finals, they ultimately fell short in six games, with Foster officiating Game 6.

The strained relationship between Scott Foster and Chris Paul remains unchanged, with concerns persisting about Foster's officiating during games involving the Golden State Warriors guard.