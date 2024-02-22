"Do NOT let Jordan Poole on this": Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks teaming up for brand new podcast disarms NBA fans

In a world where podcasts have become a common thing among NBA and NFL players, sports journalists Taylor Rooks and Joy Taylor are set to collaborate with their podcast, "New Personal." Interestingly, the collaborative podcast will not just solely focus on sports talk but also feature discussions on challenging topics such as discrimination and mental health, as per Complex's Joe Price.

The podcast will debut on YouTube, including other podcast platforms, on March 6, 2024. Episodes will be released every Wednesday, featuring a different guest each time. NBA fans shared their reactions on X as they eagerly anticipate the podcast's first episode:

"Do not let Jordan Poole on this podcast."

Fans acknowledged that due to both podcast hosts being stunning, they tend to make athletes feel too confident about their capabilities. Fans jokingly cited Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown as two athletes that might instantly fold under the presence of Taylor Rooks and Joy Taylor.

Jokes aside, the fans await the conversations opened and discussions presented by two renowned sports journalists as they both maneuver their way in challenging areas and topics.

Taylor Rooks talked about her podcast with Joy Taylor

Speaking with Complex's Joe Price, Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks fondly looked back on how far she and Joy Taylor have come in their careers. Through the journey they have shared, it was only right for them to work under one podcast and expand their capabilities in conversations they haven't publicly tackled before.

"Joe [Taylor] and I have navigated our careers together as sisters in sport," Rooks said, "but 'Two Personal' allows us to expand and share our private thoughts and conversations with our listeners. This show is a space for us to be honest about our experiences, our emotions, and the way we view the world."

Each podcast has its own goals and tones that hosts set their episodes on. When it comes to Taylor Rooks and Joy Taylor's "Two Personal," will be a platform that views the two sports journalists as vulnerable individuals. It is a structure that works best with someone that Rooks has a deep connection and bond with when it comes to working in the sports industry.

With how far the two have come in building a respectable reputation and brand in their industry is already impressive in itself, considering how challenging it is to even enter the industry.

Joy Taylor, on the other hand, also voiced her excitement for this collaborative project with Taylor Rooks. Similar to her co-podcast host, they have spent much of their careers perfecting their craft in the sports industry and are now in a place where they can comfortably share a different side of themselves.