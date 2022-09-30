“Do you realize the pandemic was the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to LeBron James?” - Skip Bayless credits the long layoff due to the pandemic as the reason why James won his fourth ring

LeBron James was stuck with three championships until he added a fourth with the LA Lakers in 2020. The fourth title was unquestionably the strangest as the contending teams battled for the crown inside the Orlando Bubble.

Skip Bayless, who never misses a chance to take a shot at James, pushed the idea that the pandemic saved the four-time MVP’s blushes:

“Do you realize the pandemic was the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to LeBron James?

"If not for the pandemic, he wouldn’t have a fourth ring. He would not have because how many months did they have off before the bubble started? It was like four months off to refurbish, to refuel, to revitalize.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA halted the season for roughly four months. The Lakers lost by a hairline to the Brooklyn Nets on March 10, 2020, when the league was put on hold. Behind James and Anthony Davis, LA held an impressive 49-14 record at the time.

The Fox Sports analyst seemed to be reaching with his comments. The Lakers were firing on all cylinders when the season was interrupted. They had the best record in the league and looked dangerous as Davis and James complemented each other.

Yes, LeBron James had four months off, but so did his opponents. He was only 35-years-old at the time. If he could perform as he did in year 19 at age 37, there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t sustain his form in 2020.

What the 18x All-Star showed was incredible mental toughness and fortitude to lead his team to the championship. While other teams like the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets wanted to get out as soon as possible, the Lakers trudged on.

In the finals, the Lakers fittingly faced the Miami Heat, another team that’s known for its mental toughness. Jimmy Butler played like a man possessed and went toe-to-toe with LeBron James. LA just had too much firepower as Davis was great in the series, and the Lakers’ supporting cast was incredible.

Darvin Ham will monitor LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ minutes next season to keep them fresh

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers.

Unlike in 2020 when the pandemic interrupted play for four months, the LA Lakers probably won't get such a break next season. To keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis fresh, new coach Darvin Ham will be looking to restrict their minutes.

“I don’t need Bron or AD playing playoff minutes in October, November, December," Ham said. "Once we establish our rotation, looking for different ways to minimize the load on their bodies, whenever possible.

“We’ll manage them well to make sure that they’re getting stronger as the season gets longer and they’re hitting on all cylinders at the right time of the year.”

Darvin Ham will also try to minimize James’ workload by making Davis the offensive hub. The last time both superstars were healthy, they were unstoppable in bringing banner No. 17 to the LA Lakers.

If both are available for at least 65 games next season, the Hollywood squad could be contenders to make the playoffs.

