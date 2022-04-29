"Do we really see Steph doing a lot of creativity off the dribble like we do with Kyrie?" - NBA Hall of Famer and 7-time All-Star picks Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry over one key difference between their games

Tracy McGrady triggered a huge debate after he questioned Steph Curry's ball-handling ability.

The Hall of Famer opined that Kyrie Irving showcases pure skill even in the clutch, but he had his reservations about Steph Curry. T-Mac himself was one of the most skilful players of the early 2000s, who had an armory full of skills with which he got the better of his opponents.

Recently, the seven-time All-Star said that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were one of the most skilled duos in the NBA.

He's certainly a fan of Irving's game, but when it comes to Curry, he doesn't think the latter's game is as good as Irving'd. Nevertheless, the two-time MVP has proven over the years that his ball handling is as dangerous as his three-point shooting.

When discussing about Irving and Curry on the Dubs Talk podcast, McGrady said:

"I think because we see Steph with his catch and shoot, coming off the screens, I don't think we see as much of Steph breaking someone down, like when the game is on the line in crunch situations, do we really see Steph doing a lot of creativity off the dribble like we do with Kyrie? Like Kyrie has the ball in his hands, the creativity that we see out of him, do we see out of Steph?"

Kyrie Irving is known for his ball handling and Steph Curry for his shooting. However, both superstars have mastered their crafts through hard work.

Curry has a player like Draymond Green in his team who facilitates offense for the Golden State Warriors. However, when needed, the 34-year-old doesn't shy away from showcasing his on-ball abilities.

Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, is flashy in his handling and also has one of the best layup packages in the league.

Both Curry and Irving are renowned for their on-court prowess, so it's difficult to choose who is the better between the two. However, there's no doubt both have elite offensive prowess and can step up to change the course of games.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Kyrie Irving is the best PG in basketball when healthy. Pure hooper of the highest level.



He was getting whatever he wanted against one of the best defensive teams in basketball tonight. Supreme skill. Kyrie Irving is the best PG in basketball when healthy. Pure hooper of the highest level. He was getting whatever he wanted against one of the best defensive teams in basketball tonight. Supreme skill. https://t.co/2QWggw0lVj

Tracy McGrady believes Kyrie Irving's bag is deeper than Steph Curry's

2016 NBA Finals - Game Three

Tracy McGrady is one of the smartest basketball minds.

He offers great takes on the game, and one of them is about what differentiated Kyrie Irving from Steph Curry. The 42-year-old didn't take anything away from Curry but said that Irving has a deeper bag of skills. T-Mac said:

"Although Steph has good handles and to get his shot, it's not as good as Kyrie's though and it may be because of the flashiness, there's a difference when I watch both of those guys. I think Kyrie's bag a little bit deeper than Steph's, I think I'll use that term, the bag is deeper. Steph has a bag, but it is not a Kyrie bag."

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving was one of the most entertaining match-ups I've seen in quite some time. They put on an AMAZING show.



Curry and Irving combined for 86 points while shooting 69% from the field and 68.4% from three-point range. HIGHLIGHTS: Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving was one of the most entertaining match-ups I've seen in quite some time. They put on an AMAZING show. Curry and Irving combined for 86 points while shooting 69% from the field and 68.4% from three-point range. HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/Xyym7t5IO3

Kyrie Irving and his Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, while Steph Curry played a big part in leading the Warriors to the second round.

The only unanimous MVP has a shot at winning his fourth NBA championship. He will certainly want to take that and cement his place as one of the best guards in the league.

