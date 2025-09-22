"Do a sign-and-trade" - 7x NBA champion urges Lakers to part ways with Austin Reaves in massive statement

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves could enter unrestricted free agency next summer if he opts out of his contract for the 2026-27 season. Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry urged the Lakers not to overpay for Reaves' services and part ways with him via sign-and-trade.

Speaking on the Sept. 19 episode of the "Big Shot Bob" podcast, Horry argued against the possibility of signing Reaves to a massive contract once he hits free agency. The 27-year-old guard declined an extension from the Lakers a few months ago, signaling the possibility of entering the market.

Horry explained that the Lakers can't be successful if they have similarly skilled players like Luka Doncic and Reaves. He's a fan of "AR" but prefers to trade him for a player who fits better with Doncic.

"If the Lakers are smart, they would do a sign-and-trade," Horry said. "And the reason I say that is because when you have a team with two players, who are pretty much the same, meaning Luka and AR, I'm not saying they have the same skill set, they play the same position, pretty much do the same thing, it's a wash. Don't get me wrong, I love AR, but you don't need two of the same players."

While Austin Reaves is not on the same level as Luka Doncic, they both need the ball in their hands to be successful. Doncic is the better scorer and playmaker, with Reaves possibly edging him in drawing fouls.

It will be interesting to see how coach JJ Redick tinkers with his lineup in Doncic's first full season with the LA Lakers. LeBron James is also a primary ballhandler with a different skill set, but the Lakers only won one game in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Austin Reaves worked on his game in the offseason

Austin Reaves worked on his game in the offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

After a disappointing postseason for Austin Reaves, the LA Lakers guard has reportedly made improvements to his game this summer. Despite turning down an extension from the Lakers, Reaves wants to prove his worth to the legendary franchise.

According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, Reaves focused on several aspects of his game, including defense, which got exploited by Anthony Edwards. He also worked on his catch-and-shoot, as well as attacking the basket off a pass, to add to his repertoire.

Irwin added that Reaves will have a quicker release next season, with the hope that his 3-point shooting hovers around his career average of 38.0%.

