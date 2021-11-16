"Do something that no one has done before" - Dwyane Wade wants LeBron James to continue dominating the NBA for years to come

LeBron James' former Miami Heat teammate and NBA legend Dwyane Wade has always been known as one of the most competitive players in the game of basketball. During an interview with The Athletic's Sham Charania, Wade went on to praise the competitiveness of his good friend and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who is still continuing to play at a high level.

Wade spoke in disbelief that LeBron is still maintaining his dominance on the NBA after playing in his 19th year in the league.

"We haven't seen this. I think we are all on the train of keep going, bro...Just keep going, do something that no one had done before," said Wade.

In the interview with Shams Charania, Dwyane Wade revealed that he's going to release a memoir titled "Dwayne," which will talk about a number of storylines throughout his NBA career. One of the most notable stories involves Wade's time and friendship with former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James.

Wade went on to joke that after he retired he told LeBron that he has the potential to play so long that NBA fans might go on to forget that the two were teammates at once.

"Watching LeBron...I told him you're going to play so long that people are going to forget that we even played together. I'm just trying to enjoy it before he's on this side with me," he joked.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania “Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium : LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. “Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium: LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. https://t.co/6V6NMLY9lH

How much longer can LeBron James continue to thrive in the NBA?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

There's no doubt that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to wow basketball fans with his talent over the course of 19-years. James has been one of the most dominant players to ever play the sport and his legacy will be cemented in history as one of the game's elite players.

When LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and teammate Chris Bosh in 2010, it gave the Miami Heat one of the most dangerous big three's the NBA has seen in recent history.

The trio of players would go on to win two championships while playing together for the Heat. It remains unlikely that basketball fans will forget that Wade and LeBron ever shared time on the court together.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James doing LeBron James things. LeBron James doing LeBron James things. https://t.co/EyZvO0yQb7

The million dollar question on everyone's mind is how long can LeBron James continue to play at this type of level in the NBA. When James is on the court, he's still one of the best players in the league, despite being 37-years-old.

But the injuries have started to slowly add up over the years and James has recently been sidelined with an abdominal strain that has kept LeBron out for the Lakers' last seven games.

Hopefully it's just a small bump in the road for James to return and be on the court for the rest of the NBA season. If James can remain healthy and this is just a small hiccup, there's no doubt that his performance on the court will continue to impress.

As long as LeBron can stay healthy and prevent himself from being on the sidelines for an extended period of time, there's no doubt that he can continue to be one of the game's best players for years to come.

